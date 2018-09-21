Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market – AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Overview:
Global pulmonary drug delivery system market is estimated to reach $54.9 Billion by 2025 with CAGR of 6.2% between 2017 and 2025. Pulmonary drug delivery system is gaining much importance as it enables to target the drug delivery directly to the lungs for both systematic and local treatment. Increased respiratory disorders like asthma, bronchitis, due to considerable rise in air pollution further accelerates this market.
The key factors driving the global pulmonary drug delivery system market are; rising prevalence tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, increasing demand for non-invasive methods, technological advancements such as smart inhaler, increase in smoking, increasing geriatrics population, and change in lifestyle. Regulatory approvals and patent expiration of drugs may restrain the growth of global pulmonary drug delivery market. Moreover, this market finds significant growth opportunities in emerging economies and also rise in online marketing channels offer growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years
The global pulmonary drug delivery systems market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, it is divided into metered dose inhalers (breath-actuated pressurized inhaler and manually-actuated pressurized inhaler), nebulizers (jet nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, and vibrating mesh nebulizers), and dry powder inhalers (single dose inhalers and multi-dose inhalers). On the basis of distributor segment it is bifurcated into Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and E-commerce. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others.
By geography, the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery System market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Rest of the World covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Key players in pulmonary drug delivery system market include: AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M Company, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Clement Clarke International, Briggs Healthcare, and Aerogen.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Pulmonary Drug
Delivery System Market with respect to major segments such as product, application, and distribution channel
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016-2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery System Market from 2016 to 2025has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery System Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery System Market
Product Segments
Dry Powder Inhalers
Single dose inhaler
Multi dose inhaler
Metered dose inhalers
Manually-Actuated Pressurized Inhaler
Breath-Actuated Pressurized Inhaler
Application Segments
Asthma
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Cystic Fibrosis
Others
Distribution Channel Segments
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
E-Commerce
Geography Segment
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
