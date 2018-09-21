Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Floriculture Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

Floriculture or flower farming is a branch of horticulture involved in cultivation, propagation, and management of flowers and ornamental plant in garden, greenhouses, and nurseries under protected, semi-protected, and field conditions. Floriculture include wide range of crops such as bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, perennials, succulents tropical, and cut flowers. Increasing demand for floricultural products is due to diverse traditions, culture, and lifestyle of the population. Products with constant quality, price, and added value or low price are gaining significant traction of consumers. Development in distributing chains of florists, garden centers, warehouses, and supermarkets is creating growth opportunity for floriculture market.

Increasing demand for ornamental flowers as a part of decorative interior is major factor propelling growth of the floriculture market. Furthermore, oils or essences obtained from various flowers are used in manufacturing of perfumes and other scented products, which is propelling demand for variety of flowers, in turn driving growth of the floriculture market. However, factors such as perishability of flowers, lack of skilled professionals, high cost of maintenance and seasonbility of particular flower are major factors restraining growth of the floriculture market.

Key Developments of the Floriculture Market

Major market players are focused on diversifying their product portfolio by acquisition of small or local players in market. For instance, Syngenta Flowers acquired Netherlands-based Verwer Dahlia BV for company’s dahlia assortment and breeding program. Dahlia assortment of the company has more than 140 registered varieties, including well-known series such as Gallery, Melody and Dahlegria dahlias. Furthermore, introduction of new and attractive flower varieties by market players is creating opportunity for growth of floriculture market. For instance, Dümmen Orange is working on introducing all season variety of roses. Also, they have award winning variety of flowers such as Westhoff Flowers, Beekenkamp Plants, and The Plug Connection. Moreover, the company has introduced a new technology that utilizes an off-shore propagation process to deliver high-quality, bare-root cuttings directly to the grower.

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East are the key regions operating in floriculture market. The Netherlands, U.S, and Japan are the most important global producers and consumers of floricultural products, owing high demand for flowers from various end-use industries. Manufacturers involved in floriculture market include Dümmen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi, Oserian, Selecta One, Washington Bulb, Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio, Carzan Flowers, Rosebud, Kariki, Multiflora, Karen Roses, Harvest Flower, Queens Group, Ball Horticultural, and Afriflora.

