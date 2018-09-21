Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market 2018 – 2023

Overview:

Cardiovascular disorders are frequently observed in the variable age group, which necessitates early detection and management of the incidence of the disease. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders and heart disease is constantly increasing the demand for hemodynamic monitoring devices. Physicians perform hemodynamic monitoring using pulmonary artery catheter that helps administer and maintain adequate perfusion pressure.

In the year 2018, the Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring devices Market was valued at USD 269.81 Million, by the year 2023 it is expected to reach USD 331.93 Million with 4.23% CAGR.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in geriatric population, continuous technological advancements, non invasive monitoring systems, rising number of ill patients coupled with defective healthcare benefits, increasing prevalence of life style diseases are the some of the growing factors. However high price of the devices and treatment costs are hindering the markets growth.

Geographic Segmentation

The Europe market has been geographically segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. Europe is the second biggest market in terms of market share across the globe. Increasing competition and market maturity in this region has reduced scope of expansion.

Major companies in the market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, PULSION Medical Systems SE, LiDCO Group plc. Cheetah Medical Inc., Deltex Medical Group plc, Hemo Sapiens, Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Osypka Medical GmbH, Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH, and Tensys Medical, Inc. are the major players of Europe Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices market.

