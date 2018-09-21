Ambient lighting Market Size, Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast 2022

Market Highlights:

The latest addition of the ambient lighting products to the lighting industry has intensified the demand owing to its efficiency in terms of energyThe widening range of application base for the The ambient lighting market is growing rapidly across the world. The ambient lighting demand is increasing with the growing industrial sectors to meet the requirement of organization standards. These lighting are basically emphasizes on low operating cost, long lasting performance, energy savings, increased light output and others that is improving customer’s sense of comfort, and convenience. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) provides the microcontroller and software for the ambient lighting solution which is used in automotive industry. . Market Research Future (MRFR) has asserted in its recently published report that the global ambient lighting market will expand saliently at 11% CAGR and will be valued at USD 94 Bn by the end of 2023.

accelerated adoption of ambient lighting has fueled the growth of the market. The bullish trend observed in automotive and infrastructure industries has accelerated the proliferation of the ambient lighting market globally. The incessant endeavors of the ambient lighting industry leaders directed towards innovation and technological advancements have catalyzed the demand generation of ambient lights. The factors responsible for the rising demand in the ambient lighting market are energy savings, reliable performance, easy installation, low-cost maintenance, best quality brightness, attractive light, precise illumination, greater efficiency, and reduced glare among others.

The high performance and long lasting ambient lighting creates lighting scene which is eye catching to the users while watching TV, reading a book, hosting a party, relaxing and others. The LED ambient lights are widely used in kitchen, dining room, and others. The different types of ambient lighting including artichoke pendant light, led pendant light, mount ceiling light, link suspension light are widely used in commercial and residential sectors. Moreover, these lighting are widely used among indoor game player as it enhances video games as it provides high reflection on the display. In 2016, DOMINANT Opto Technologies has announced SmartRGB LED ambient lighting solution for automotive industries which is compactible and require less manufacturing logistics and costs

According to Market Research Future analysis, global ambient lighting market has been valued at USD ~94 Billion by the end of forecast period with ~11% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global ambient lighting market are – Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Enterprise Lighting LTD (U.S.), Unity Technologies SF (U.S.), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Häfele GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Pasolite (India), LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Thorn Lighting (U.K) and OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany), among others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the ambient lighting market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World. The North America market is leading globally with the highest amount of revenue being generated from the region. It will exercise its dominance over the global market throughout the assessment period. The major factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region are the increased demand and widening range of applications in both residential and commercial sectors. Europe market will thrive at a rapid pace over the next couple of years owing to increased demand from the residential construction sector, industrial sector, etc.

Asia Pacific market will exhibit tremendous potential for the growth and expansion of the market. It will show a steep rise in the amount of revenue creation during the projection period. The booming automotive and infrastructure industries in emerging economies such as India, China, and, Japan will proliferate the revenue creation in the region. Furthermore, increasing disposable income, rising standards of living, the growing population of upper-middle-class families will propel the expansion of the ambient lighting market. The Rest of the World will account for the least share and demonstrate a steady upward swing during the assessment period.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global ambient lighting market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the ambient lighting market. The ambient lighting is gaining huge demand due to low power consumption, low cost and others. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for ambient lighting during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global ambient lighting market is segmented into down lighting, surface mounted lighting, suspended lighting, track lighting, and others.

By components, the ambient lighting market is segmented into hardware, software, and, services.

By applications, the ambient lighting market has been segmented into residential, and, commercial. The residential segment is further sub-segmented into automotive, hospitals, and, offices.

