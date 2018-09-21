A great experience is here: the NBA 2K17 APK can finally be obtained on a website

September, 16th.- The great basketball simulation game announced and developed in 2016 by Visual Concepts can finally be downloaded through the JAM APKS page. The great successor of NBA 2k16 is available for PlayStation 3, 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Since its launch in 2017 the game was positioned, like its predecessors as a commercial success in the market with more than 7 million copies sold at the beginning of the year. By the end of 2016, the versions for Android and iOS were available and today it is finally on the web.

The most important of this new version is the quality of the simulation. The player has a wide range of options available as a game mode; there he can select to work as an individual player, control an entire team and join events outside of seasons. These modalities, known as MyLeague and MyGM have been recognized positively by critics because they allow the player great freedom in his actions.

The main objective of this game is the expansion of the league and thanks to that the player will have 36 teams available from the start that can vary continuously. Also, this version is the fifth work of the franchise that includes the Myteam modality, where the player aims to form the best basketball team while collecting interchangeable cards that allow you to modify and customize the characteristics of your team.

Another great news that brought the arrival of the NBA 2k17 is the rescue of the MyCareer modality; where the player has the possibility of training a basketball player throughout his life until joining him to the ranks of the big leagues. It was another of the key admixtures for its success.

This new version includes again important basketball players on its cover, in this case with Paul George as protagonist. It varies in some European countries, with Pau Gasol in Spain and Danilo Gallinari in Italy. Another notable aspect of the eighteenth title in the NBA 2K franchise is its great soundtrack, which includes artists such as Imagine Dragons, Grimes and Noah Shebib. For its part, in the Legend version, Kobe Bryant is the great figure on the cover, just with the intention of paying tribute to this important NBA character.

With the inclusion of all these innovations and many more, it is not surprising the recognition and acceptance of the public for this new video game masterpiece. For all basketball fans this is more than great news and a product they require among their belongings.