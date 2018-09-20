Handheld Imaging Devices Market 2016 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2025

Handheld imaging devices help in quantifiable assessment of infections and other conditions that help in leading to more accurate and efficient referrals to specialists. Handheld imaging devices help in normal examinations that are captured in 3D. For instance, the thickness and health of patients’ retinas, or the bacterial colonies in the middle ear, and others. The handheld imaging devices comprise three basic components: optical coherence tomography (OCT) and a near-infrared light source, a video camera, and a micro electromechanical (MEMS)-based scanner to direct the light. The wavelength that is more readily absorbed by the body and penetrates deeper into human tissues as compared to other wavelengths is near infrared wavelength light. A picture of the tissue under examination is built by computer algorithms, by the measurement of the time taken to bounce back from the tissue micro-structure. The patients most benefited by the usage of handheld imaging devices are diabetes patients, as retinopathy develops in 40% to 50% diabetes patients. In some cases, diabetes can be diagnosed due to thickening of retina or any other changes in the eye.

The global handheld imaging devices market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, as the handheld imaging devices are estimated to be easily available, manufactured at a lower cost, their small size, more compact design, and they are also anticipated to become common point-of-care tools. However, the availability of alternate devices for imaging process such as X- ray devices, ultrasound devices, MRI equipment, CT scanners, and nuclear imaging equipment, which are also easily available and are high awareness products is likely to restrain the global handheld imaging devices market.

The global handheld imaging devices market can be segmented on the basis of end user type, and application. In terms of end-user, the global handheld imaging devices market can be segmented into hospitals, laboratories, clinics, and others. Hospitals dominated the global handheld imaging devices market in 2016, which is attributed to the portability of the handheld imaging devices, and their ability of high-resolution visualization of tissues & pathogenic bacteria. Hospitals & Clinics are expected to lead the market during forecast period, owing to the advancements and developments being done by research and development institutes to ensure the expansion of the global handheld imaging devices market.

In terms of application, the global handheld imaging devices market can be segmented into wound imaging, retina imaging, middle ear imaging, and other imaging applications.

In terms of geography, the global handheld imaging devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a prominent share of the global handheld imaging devices market in the year 2016 due to increasing adoption of technologically advanced imaging techniques, technological advancements and developments in the research and development of the handheld imaging devices in the region. Asia Pacific is likely expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to government funding toward the control and prevention of vital diseases in India & China and rising awareness about handheld imaging devices.

Prominent players operating in the global handheld imaging devices market include Siemens Healthcare, The Optical Society, Micro C, LLC, Signostics Ltd, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., Kent Imaging Inc., and Dexcowin Co., Ltd.