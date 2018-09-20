Global Blood screening Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“ Advancement in technology is augmenting the growth of blood screening market.”

According to the OMR analysis, the global blood screening market is expected to grow at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global blood screening market has witnessed a significant growth due to advancement in technology such as microbiology screening. The global blood screening market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, products and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

“The global blood screening market on the basis of technology is bifurcated into nucleic acid amplification test, western blotting, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and PCR-RNA. Enzyme linked immunosorbent is a test that detects and measures antibodies in blood to determine whether a person has antibodies regarding some infectious conditions or not. This test can be used for the diagnosis of a number of diseases such as of HIV, Lyme diseases, anemia and rotavirus. This method is designed for handling large number of samples simultaneously due to which it is largely adopted for the evaluation of various research and diagnostic targets.”

The global blood screening market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is expected to hold the largest share followed by Europe. The presence of advanced healthcare technologies in the North American region is contributing for the market growth in this region. In addition, growing infectious disease is another major factor for the growth of blood screening market in North America. Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about blood donations.

