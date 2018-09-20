Fossil Grant Quartz Chronograph FS5151 Men’s Watch: A Blue Dialed Rebel with a Leather Feel

Fossil Grant Quartz Chronograph FS5151, a watch from the brand that exuberates fashion with all pomp and glory. A real fashion watch with a stainless steel case back, a genuine leather strap and the adjustable buckle closure. The round faced analog display oozes a simple personality. The chronograph dial has three sub dials with the functions of seconds count. Minutes count and hour count. The silver toned hour hands are in stark combination with the navy blue dial gives the wrist watch a royal , navy look with brown leather belt it surely makes a smart statement. The leather band has burnished edges with contrast stitching giving it the west American ruggedness. The usual 44 mm dial with 50 m water resistant makes it a bit non sporty in function but not in looks. Mineral crystal cover gives it the strength to withstand all the wear and tear of its master.

Now, about the movement, Fossil Grant Quartz Chronograph FS5151, it is a 24-hour timer analog watch with 60-second timer and 30 minutes counter timer. The quartz movement is unique to the fashion house. Every man needs a classic Fossil Grant Quartz Chronograph FS5151 for every minute of every day. Rich leather and polished steel make this timepiece stylish enough for formal occasions, but built to withstand everyday use.

If classic is your choice, our one-of-a-kind Grant is a wrist essential you can rely on. New materials and accents make this timepiece stylish enough for formal occasions, but built to withstand everyday use.

Fossil Grant Quartz Chronograph FS5151, with its unique combination of vintage 1950s American design, and affordably accessible cool style is a winner. Adding to their collectability was the one-of-a-kind, trademark tins that came with the watches that mixed a creative spirit with a sense of humor. These iconic boxes are nearly as popular as the watches they hold, and are regularly collected and traded throughout the world at flea markets, antique shops.

Bottom line: A blue dialed beauty with chronograph movement and a house that ooze out fashion. The killer combination makes this when in house quartz movement is well known, Fossil Watch Mens a must have in your wardrobe.