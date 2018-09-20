Epigenetics Market advancement by year 2023

Global Epigenetics Market was valued at $555 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $1,321 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2023. Epigenetics is an extension of genetics and developmental biology, which involves study of cellular and physiological trait variations initiated by external or environmental stimuli. Epigenetics deals with changes in gene expression caused by certain base pairs in DNA & RNA, which are “turned off” or “turned on”, through chemical reactions contrary to being affected by changes in the nucleotide sequence. Epigenetic alterations result into change in phenotype, with the genotype of the organism being constant. Epigenetics changes are influenced by different factors, such as age, surrounding environment, lifestyle, disease state, and others.

DNA methylation and histone modification for instance are epigenetic processes wherein the alteration in gene expression is observed without the change in the DNA sequence. Rise in cancer prevalence; improved funding & aids for R&D activities, surge in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies, and increased application of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases are the key factors that propel the growth of this market.

The epigenetics market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is divided into enzymes, kits & assays, instruments, and, reagents. Enzymes are further classified into DNA ligases, DNA polymerases, other DNA-modifying enzymes, acetylases, methyltransferases, other protein-modifying enzymes, reverse transcriptase, RNA ligases, and other RNA-modifying enzymes. Kits & assays are further subdivided into bisulfite conversion kits, chip-seq kits, deep sequencing kits, methyltransferase assays, histone assays, immunoprecipitation kits, and other epigenetic kits. Based on instruments, the market is further sub segmented into mass spectrometers, next-generation sequencers, qPCRs, and sonicators & other instruments. Based on reagents, it is categorized into antibodies, buffers, histones, magnetic beads, primers, and other epigenetics reagents.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into oncology and non-oncology. Oncology is further sub-segmented into solid tumors & liquid tumors and non-oncology is further categorized into inflammatory diseases, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, developmental biology, drug discovery, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies & contract research organizations (CROs). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to the rise in epigenetic drug discovery. Furthermore, surge in prevalence of cancer and technological advancements in epigenetics research are anticipated to augment the market growth. The untapped potential of emerging markets, such as China and India, is expected to present various opportunities for market expansion. However, high costs of instruments and dearth of skilled personnel are expected to hamper the market growth.

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players, such as Abcam Plc., Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., Merck & Co., New England Biolabs, Inc., Epizyme Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Active Motif. Diagenode, Inc., and Zymo Research Corporation.

The other players in the value chain include Domainex, CellCentric Ltd., Chroma Therapeutics Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis International AG, Oncolys Biopharma Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Valirx plc.

Asia-Pacific possesses high market potential for the growth of epigenetics market, owing to high incidence of cancer and rise in healthcare expenditure. This region is anticipated to experience rapid market growth due to economic development.

India epigenetics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based on geography assists to understand the regional market and the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Epigenetics Market Key Segments:

By Product

Enzymes

DNA Ligases

DNA Polymerases

Other DNA-modifying Enzymes

Acetylases

Methyltransferases

Other Protein-modifying Enzymes

Reverse Transcriptase

RNA Ligases

Other RNA-modifying Enzymes

Kits & Assays

Bisulfite Conversion Kits

Chip-seq Kits

Deep Sequencing Kits

Methyltransferase Assays

Histone Assays

Immunoprecipitation Kits

Other Epigenetic Kits

Instruments

Mass Spectrometers

Next-generation Sequencers

qPCRs

Sonicators

Other Instruments

Reagents

Antibodies

Buffers

Histones

Magnetic Beads

Primers

Other Epigenetics Reagents

By Application

Oncology

Solid Tumors

Liquid Tumors

Non-oncology

Inflammatory Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Others

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA