Benzenesulfonic Acid Market Observe Substantial Growth by 2016-2024

Benzenesulfonic acid is an organosulfur compound, which is commercially available in white sheet crystals or white waxy solid form. It is highly soluble in water and ethanol; however, it is less soluble in benzene and insoluble in nonpolar solvents such as diethyl ether and carbon disulfide. It is synthesized by sulfonation of benzene using sulfuric acid or by sulfonyl chlorides or by thiophenols. It is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry as benzenesulfonate salts for the production of drugs. It is also known as besilates or besylates. Furthermore, benzenesulfonic acid and its alkali metal salt is used in the production of phenol and resorcinol. It is used as an acid catalyst during esterification of peptides and amino acids. It is also employed in alkylation and condensation reactions. Furthermore, it is used in solidifying resins.

Benzenesulfonic acid or its derivatives are used as base materials or synthetic intermediates in many industrial applications such as electroplating, pesticides, detergents & surfactants, and dyes & pigments. Benzenesulfonic acid is introduced into dye formulation in order to stabilize it for usage in aqueous dye baths. It also allows the dye to adhere tightly to the fabric in order to improve the wash fastness of silk and wool dyes. Benzenesulfonic acid salts such as sodium salts of long-chain aromatic or aliphatic are used in the detergent industry. Soaps containing benzenesulfonic acid do not form scum in hard water compared to ordinary soaps, which possess carboxylic acid salts. These factors are expected to drive the benzenesulfonic acid market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for benzenesulfonic acid in dyeing and bleaching applications in textile and electroplating industries is anticipated to be one of the primary factors boosting the market during the forecast period. Benzenesulfonic acid is widely used as an optical brightener in the textile and electroplating industry. Furthermore, consumption of benzenesulfonic acids in pharmaceutical drugs and chemical processes has also been driving the market since the last few years. Being hydrophilic in nature with strong acidic properties, it is also used in detergent and surfactants such as light & heavy-duty liquid and powder laundry detergents, all-purpose cleaners, and industrial cleaners. Due to its extensive usage in various industries, demand for benzosulfonic acid is expected to grow over the forecast period. New product formulation and extensive research and development are anticipated to boost the benzenesulfonic acid market in the near future. Volatility in raw material prices, implementation of stringent government regulations, and lack of manufacturing advancement are hampering the global benzenesulfonic acid market.

Major players operating in the benzenesulfonic acid market are BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Stepan Company, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Nanjing Datang Chemical Co. Ltd, and Beijing Hailiyang Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.