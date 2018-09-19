Solar Micro inverter Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects2023

A new research report added Solar Micro Inverter Market focuses by Crystal Market Research analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises comprehensive research based study executive summary with primary and secondary research.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The Solar Micro inverter Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. The need for renewable and clean energy source is growing due to pollution caused by fossil fuel burning for energy generation. Solar energy is most thought of energy source, the growth in the solar energy harvesting setup has boomed the Solar Micro inverter market. The global economies are coming forward for the initiative of reducing greenhouse gases by focusing on utilizing renewable energy sources. So global economies are focusing on using solar power as alternative source of power. This is helping many economies cut the cost on expensive fossil fuel import. Government initiative will also play an important role; soft loans, financial assistance, subsidy, etc. are some points that will trigger the growth.

Competitive Insights

The high investment by the leading industries in R&D of Solar Micro inverter for development of new products to sustain growth is certainly significant for the growth. The key in this industry are SunPower Corporation, Solantro, Enphase Energy, Tigo Energy, Altenergy Power System, Ampt, Delta Energy Systems, Chilicon Power, KACO New Energy, Sparq Systems, Array Power, Alencon Systems, i-Energy, Petra Systems, and SolarEdge Technologies.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Different initiatives also rules and regulations towards environment conservation by governments all over the globe is the reason for growth of market. US government has come up with investment tax credit, net metering and rebate for increasing the use of renewable technologies is a plus point towards Solar Micro inverter market growth. In Europe and UK the Solar Micro inverter market is predicted to grow in residential and commercial areas due to use of rooftop solar systems. Government of China is looking forward for renewable energy especially solar energy for fulfilling the demand of growing power need. Most percentage of Latin American Solar Micro inverter market is accounted to Chile. Due to reasons like; low interest rates, good government policies and ample solar resources are resulting to the growth double fold in this country.

The Solar Micro inverter market is segmented as follows-

By Connectivity:

On-grid

Standalone

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Solar Micro Inverter Market, By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Major Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Solar Micro Inverter Market, By Connectivity

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Solar Micro Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Connectivity (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Solar Micro Inverter Revenue and Revenue Share by Connectivity (2014-2018)

5.3. On-grid

5.3.1. Global On-grid Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Standalon

5.4.1. Global Standalone Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6. Solar Micro Inverter Market, By Applications

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Solar Micro Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Solar Micro Inverter Revenue and Revenue Share by Applications (2014-2018)

6.3. Residential

6.3.1. Global Residential Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Commercial

6.4.1. Global Commercial Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.5. Utility

6.5.1. Global Utility Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7. Solar Micro Inverter Market, By Region

…..CONTINUED FOR TOC

