RVD Matrimonial: One of the Worst Decisions of My Life

It’s usually normal for single people like me to dream of sharing their life with the ideal person. However, sometimes it can cost a bit to get that ideal person because of the lack of time, or how busy we are at work. That is why thinking of an agency or company that helps you to fulfill your dream is something that can happen to each of the people who do not have a life partner and who want to achieve it.

Thinking about an agency of this type is not considered a big mistake; we all have the right to get our ideal partner in the best way we see fit. The error is in choosing an agency that can cheat or harm us financially. Each of these affirmations I tell you from my own experiences with matrimonial RVD, one of the worst things that happened to me in my life because I trusted this agency that cheated me and did not fulfill its obligations after having paid in advance what they themselves they demanded for the supposed service.

It all started with my desperate desire to get the woman of my dreams. I was at a stage of my life a bit difficult because I did not feel well with myself, I needed someone by my side who was supporting me in every project I undertook. Taking into account all that I felt for not having that desired person by my side, I dedicated myself to look for an agency that could help me or advise me to look for an ideal partner for me.

I was for several hours reading many pages those talked about the subject or were dedicated to finding the ideal couple of people like me, among them I found the services of RVD matrimonial. This page I found really very attractive and serious for what I was looking for, in their website they are very responsible and serious in doing so, for that reason do not hesitate to contact them, to trust in the RVD matrimonial services and I start the formal search of the person who would be to me side for the rest of my life.

Finally when I was able to contact to RVD matrimonials, I made a call to the RVD marriage bureau and I was talking to only one counselor during the entire time I was in contact with them. This person was very nice and gave me many animosity and options to find what I wanted. In the first conversation I had with the advisor, he assured me that I should first pay a fee before starting with the search for the person of my dreams, I believed him because he was always very attentive and responsible, and in fact he showed me some profiles with the characteristics that I was looking for in the woman of my dreams. When I saw the profiles I was encouraged and without hesitation I made the payment.

After this scam agency received the payment, the advisor never answered me the calls or messages, I could not contact the agency after that, they spent 8 months and these people still do not return my money or respond for the service that required at that moment. At this moment I am determined to take legal action and inform all the people who may never think about trusting this company, who took my money cruelly and unconsciously. For more information, please visit – http://rvdmatrimonialservicesexposed.blogspot.com/2018/01/how-i-was-tricked-into-parting-with.html