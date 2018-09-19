Global Sulphuric Acid Market 2018-2025 Analysis and Forecasts Report

The Sulphuric acid market has witnessed steady growth rate during the last few years on account-of its importance as an industrial chemical. It plays a role in the manufacturing of nearly all goods and products ranging from fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, steel, cellulose fibers, and batteries, to detergents, leather, paper, jet fuel, kerosene, other chemicals, and paints. As a result, the per annum production of Sulphuric acid is higher than that of any other manufactured chemical. Hence, it is also sometimes called the -2018King of Chemicals-2019. Meanwhile, the harmful effects of Sulphuric acid on humans act as a major restraint on the market. Exposure to Sulphuric acid can cause skin burns and severe eye damage. The toxic fumes emitted by its decomposition also harm the environment. As a result, governments have imposed strict regulations on the use of Sulphuric acid to safeguard humans and the environment.

Segmentation:

The Global Sulphuric Acid Market be segmented into production method, end user, and region. Based on production method, the market can be categorized into Lead chamber process, Contact process, and others. The Lead chamber process has been used for longer duration of time. It is primarily used to manufacture a relatively dilute Sulphuric acid used in the production of fertilizers. Meanwhile, the contact process produces a more concentrated form of Sulphuric acid. It requires the use of expensive catalysts and purer raw materials. The use of this process has increased rapidly in recent years because the concentration levels of Sulphuric acid can be managed more accurately. Some other methods of manufacturing Sulphuric acid include the wet sulfuric acid process.

Global Sulphuric Acid Market Players List

Oxbow Corporation,

BASF SE,

AkzoNobel N.V.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,

Trident Group, Hindalco Industries Limited,

Boliden Group, Southern States Chemical,

Huntsman Corporation,

Lanxess Group

Regional Overview

The Sulphuric acid market based on geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of volume, the highest exporters of Sulphuric acid during the last few years included South Korea, Japan, Canada, Peru, and Germany. On the other hand, the highest importers included the U.S., Chile, Morocco, and China. The North American market is further segmented into US and Canada. The Europe market is categorized into UK, Germany, and France. The market for Sulphuric acid in Asia Pacific is segmented into Japan, China, and India. The Latin American market is categorized as Mexico and Brazil. The Middle East & Africa region is classified as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The Sulphuric Acid market report includes market size and analysis for all the above-mentioned regions and countries for production method and end user.

