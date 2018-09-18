Introducing Premium Watersport Activities At La Mer Beach In Dubai

Watersports by First Yacht

Watersports South Beach

at La Mer by Meeras

Tel: +971 56 901 8799 (South)

Tel: +971 58 884 9240 (North) / +971 58 884 9241

Email: info@watersports.ae

Watersports in Dubai is a professional watersport beach spot for Jet Ski rental, Flyboard activities, Paddle, Kayak, Wakeboard and Wakesurf. It is a professional activity center located in La Mer by Meeras with two beach spots, the south beach and north beach respectively.

Watersports in Dubai have soared in popularity in recent years. Jet Skiing in particular has opened the door for water-sporting enthusiasts to enjoy jet skiing as an adventurous sport or train for it as professionals. Additionally, people that interested in learning jet skiing for the first time will be guided with the help of a fine team of highly qualified and expert instructors.

Jet Skiers can enjoy the adrenaline rushing through as they attempt this adventurous watersport in Dubai for the first time. It is something that can be enjoyed by everyone, not just first time skiers, but also watersport enthusiasts.

With an expert instructor, first time Jet Ski riders will be guided in their watersport activity ensuring that safety first measures are followed. When learning a new sport, it is also a new experience. And beginner Jet Ski riders are advised to follow the instructions of their instructor in order to avoid unnecessary accidents and to enjoy their watersport adventure to the fullest.

Learn to exercise patience when jet skiing for the very first time. It takes a bit of practice and a few lessons. In fact, once riders learn to tackle the Jet Ski on their own, they can even test their skills to take it one step further than just ride for fun. Many Jet Ski riders are professionals and enjoy the experience of riding for fun and as well in a professional sport.

The Head of Watersports First Yacht stated, “Jet skiing is an incredible watersport that is fun and energetic. Engaging in this sport will bring a great freedom to experience the world on water. Discover stunning views in Dubai. We have the finest and experienced instructors that will make your first time jet skiing one of adventure and create incredible life changing moments.”

He stated further, “You can rent the best equipment from us; it is very light and easy to handle. Riders have the option of choosing between Jet Ski tours and riding like professionals on our tracks, and with our qualified and experienced jet ski instructors”.

About Us

Watersports by First Yacht is a professional spot for the best watersport activities in Dubai. It is located at Meeras Project called La Mer Watersports. The primary goal of the company is to provide the highest standard of watersports activities which include jet skiing, flyboard, paddle rental, waterbike and wakboard. Watersport organises events to enjoy the perfect day at the beach. For more information, visit our website on https://watersports.ae/best-activities-dubai/.