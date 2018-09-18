INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL HUNGARY SET TO MESMERIZE AUDIENCES IN BUDAPEST

BUDAPEST, 17 September 2018: As the world continues to get charmed by the magic of Indian Cinema, the latest country to get mesmerized by its charisma is Hungary. The Embassy of India and Indian Film Festival Worldwide (IFFW) is jointly organizing the Indian Film Festival in Budapest from 4th – 10th October 2018.

The official announcement for the same was made at the Curtain Raiser Press Conference organized at the Amrita Sher-Gil Auditorium of the Indian Embassy in Budapest that was attended by H.E. The Ambassador of India to Hungary Sh. Rahul Chhabra, Communications Director Budapest Film Company Dr. Repas Agnes and the Founder Director IFFW & Curator of the Festival Captain Rahul Bali who addressed the gathering and gave them an insight into the Indian Film Festival that is being conducted at such a mega scale for the first time ever in Hungary.

This Festival will be organized at the iconic Puskin Mozi Cinema in Budapest on a grand scale and shall see the presence of Award Winning Indian Film Makers like Imtiaz Ali, Umesh Shukla and Rahul Mittra. A number of International film makers from across the world are also expected to attend the red carpet opening ceremony on the 4th October 2018 in Budapest.

Indian cinema is not only Bollywood as perceived by many, the Indian film industry comprises of more than 25 regional film industries and has the distinction of making the maximum number of films annually across the world. Therefore,

Speaking to the media H.E. The Ambassador of India Sh. Rahul Chhabra said,” Curating an Indian Film Festival is always a challenge for anyone because it is extremely tough to depict the versatility and grandeur of the iconic brand of Indian Cinema with a handful of films. I compliment and congratulate the Curator of this festival Captain Rahul Bali, who had to tread a very difficult path while selecting these films. All the films have been selected with an aim to spread sheer happiness and depict great virtues like love, bonding and various human emotions on a larger than life canvas through songs, dance and music. I am sure that the festival will create a euphoria about India and its cinema.”

The INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL HUNGARY is dedicated to Indian Cinema to showcase path breaking films from the Indian Film Industry. The festival is also an endeavour to promote the bilateral cooperation in the fields of art and culture between India & Hungary via Indian cinema which is known for its vibrancy and colour. The audience in Budapest will have an opportunity to see some great works of creative brilliance by master Indian film makers by way of these Indian movies which will go a long way in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The 7-day long festival of colour will showcase 7 masterpiece Indian films namely ~ Bahubali -The Beginning, Bahubali – The Conclusion, Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3, 102 Not Out, Jab Harry met Sejal, Wrong Side Raju & Ruston.

The Curator of the festival Captain Rahul Bali said, “Some of the most heartfelt emotions are experienced when you are watching an Indian Film, probably that is the reason why Indian Cinema is so immensely popular the world over. Our movies are dazzlingly spectacular, colourful and present many different genres like romance, comedy, action, compassion & melodrama making them capable to speak to and reach out to all age groups. The films to be screened during this festival have been specifically selected to evoke a plethora of emotions amongst audiences and spread the fragrance of India in Hungary.”