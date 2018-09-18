Homeland Security Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

The Report in light of Global Homeland Security Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Homeland Security Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Homeland Security Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Homeland Security Market by type (aviation security, border security, critical infrastructure security, martitime security, mass transport security and cyber security) and end-user (sector and private sector) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Homeland Security Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Homeland Security Market are Unisys, General Dynamics, Elbit System, Thales Group, FLIR Systems, IBM, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

Cyber fraud to promote growth in the homeland security market over 2018 to 2024

Rising risk of terrorist attack, use of immigration in defense and increasing cases of cybercrime and another cyber fraud are the factors driving the growth of the homeland security market. Additionally, government initiatives to prevent territorial and cross-border wars fuels the growth of the homeland security market. Moreover, number of smuggling and trafficking cases has increased therefore protective measures such as homeland security products and the government to safeguard the interests of the country are adopting these systems. Thus, this factor has significantly influenced the growth of the market.

On the other hand, lack of skills workforce and high cost of security products are anticipated to hamper the growth of the homeland security systems market over the forecast period. Moreover, need for information security and database in public and private sector organizations including railways, energy, military and telecommunication have opened several doors of opportunities for the key players in the homeland security market.

North America region to contribute to growth in the global homeland security market over the upcoming years

North America is anticipated to be the leading region in the homeland security market followed by Asia Pacific region due to huge expenditure in the defense segment and technological advancements. Pooja Baragale a research analyst at Infinium Global Research quoted that growth for homeland security products for countering terrorist threats is anticipated to show a profitable growth in the European regions. Pooja Baragale further stated that emerging countries such as India and china are anticipated to drive the regional growth over the upcoming years. Probably in India safety, concerns regarding terrorist attacks have encouraged the central government to highly focus on the country’s security and defense infrastructure. Furthermore, cyber security is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to the regions such as North America and Europe that are heavily investing in the cyber defenses, which in turn is driving the growth of homeland security, market.

Mergers and Acquisitions to remain key expansion strategies of the leading players in the homeland security market between 2018-2024.

The prominent players in the homeland security market are Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, and Harris Corporation. Moreover, FLIR Systems continues to lower its cost of advanced sensing products as the cost of thermal technology continues to decline.

Avigilon Receives SAFETY Act Designations from U.S. Department of Homeland Security

In July 2018 Avigilon Corporation, a Motorola Solutions company announced that it has received SAFETY Act Designations from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for its video surveillance systems and Access.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global homeland security market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of homeland security market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the homeland security market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the homeland security market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.