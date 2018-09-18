Global Block-chain Technology in the Healthcare Market Analysis Trends till 2025

Block-chain Technology in Healthcare Market Highlights:

The Block-chain Technology in Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 report segmented into type, protocol, application, and end-user.On basis of the type, the market is segmented into public, private, and consortium. Block-chain types has ability to improve data security, data sharing, interoperability, patient engagement, big data analytics, health information exchange, fighting counterfeit drugs, R&D processes, AI-based diagnostics and fostering vertical business models

Latest technology such as deep learning and block-chain in healthcare can reduce costs, improve regulatory compliance, increase data flow, and improve patient experience and outcomes. Block-chain applications for patient-data portability, interoperability, care delivery management and administration can solve significant problems faced by healthcare industry.

Market is classified into claims & billing management, internet of medical things, regulatory audit, drug supply chain management, clinical data exchange & interoperability and others. Drug supply chain management is one of the fastest growing segment, can lessen the need for third parties resulting in reduced time and cost required to complete and ensure transaction integrity and also reduces risk of fraud.

Segmentation:

The healthcare providers segment is further divided into hospitals; ambulatory care centres; nursing homes, and assisted living facilities whereas the payer segment is sub-segmented into private payers and public payers. Globally, increasing number of multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals in developing nations such as, China, India, Brazil, and others, is the prime growth driver of healthcare providers. However, the demand for data and transaction safety from hospitals, clinics, & ambulatory centers is expected to rise during the forecast period, owing to regulations to decrease the frauds across the globe. Therefore, Blockchain technology in healthcare is expected to acquire exponential growth.

The report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry, financial analysis and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas.

Players List:

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation,

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited,

GeM, Hashed Health.

Regional Overview:The Block-chain Technology in Healthcare Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is further segmented into US and Canada. The Europe market is categorized into UK, Germany, and France. The market in Asia Pacific is segmented into Japan, China, and India. The Latin American market is categorized as Mexico and Brazil. The Middle East & Africa region is classified as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The Block-chain Technology in the Healthcare Market report includes market size and analysis for all the above-mentioned regions and countries for type, protocol, application, and end user.