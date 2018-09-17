Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Understanding and Demonstrating Delay Damages” In this webinar expert speaker Fritz Marth, will explain the various delay-related costs, or damages, incurred in a construction project. He will also cover the items and data necessary to prove damages and the necessary elements. The event goes LIVE on Wednesday, Sep 26, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

Contractors have faced very strict “no damages for delay” clauses. But the tides are changing. If signed into law, it would allow recovery for delay damages, despite contract language. The recent case of company dispute regarding delay claims due to contracts terms has forced construction professionals to look for delay damages clauses in their contracts. Courts order on recoverable delay damages is a shock for many.

Most construction disputes involve a delay component, but analyzing and assigning responsibility for delay would be merely an academic exercise were it not for the costs associated with those delays. It will look at the types of damages, the proof of damages, and the recoverability of those damages. In addition to “actual damages,” it will also cover the concepts surrounding liquidated damages and how liquidated damages limit both exposure and recovery.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Mr. Fritz Marth is a Senior Managing

Consultant with GREYHAWK, a nationally recognized construction management and claims consulting firm. He has 30 years of experience in construction and construction program management, specializing in construction disputes and claims resolution, critical path method scheduling and delay analysis, cost damages analysis, and litigation support. He has provided his services on over 100 projects and is recognized, and has testified, as an Expert in Courts and in Arbitration forums.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• The categories of damages

• The components of each damages category

• How damages differ between the contractor, owner, and other project participants

• The necessary elements for proof of damages

• The necessary elements to establish recoverability of damages

• Ways to mitigate damages

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-

Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

