The Global Multiple Sclerosis Market Size Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Multiple Sclerosis Market major player include: Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Bayer, Healthcare AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a disease in which the insulating covers of nerves and spinal cord are damaged. These damages disrupt the functioning of nervous system, which results in double vision, muscles weakness, blindness in one eye, and trouble with sensation & coordination. The cause of MS is not clear, but the underlying mechanism causes either destruction to the immune system or failure of myelin-production cells in the body. Generally, MS is diagnosed with the presenting signs, symptoms and the result of supporting medical tests.

Multiple Sclerosis is of four types namely; ‘Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis’ (RRMS), ‘Secondary-Progressive Multiple Sclerosis’ (SPMS), ‘Primary-Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS)’, and ‘Progressive-Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis’ (PRMS). The Secondary-progressive multiple sclerosis is the most common type of MS, generally caused in the adults between 15-60 years of age. Similarly, the children and teenagers can also be affected by the paediatric MS, it is estimated that approximately 10,000 children and teen are diagnosed with MS and had almost one symptom of this disease. In addition, The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation reported approximately 2.5 million of people are suffering from MS globally.

The growth in global multiple sclerosis market is primarily driven by increasing number of individuals suffering from multiple sclerosis. In addition, some notable changes in recent past for the treatment of the RRMS, and continuous drug development for treating multiple sclerosis is also expected to aid the growth in this market. Moreover, oral drugs like Aubagio in 2012-2013 were launched as they have proper role in treating multiple sclerosis for various age groups and there is preference shift towards different and sedentary life style. These factors coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing economies will surge the global market for multiple sclerosis during the forecast period.

