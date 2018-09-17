Overview Of Product Characteristics Of Spiral Steel Pipe Production And Use

The rust removal of the hand-opening tool can reach the Sa2 level, and the rust removal of the power tool can reach the Sa3 level. If the steel surface is attached with a strong iron oxide scale, the effect of the tool rust removal is not illusory, and the anchor pattern deep pickling required for the anti-corrosion construction is not achieved.

The main stress of the straight seam pipe is exactly perpendicular to the direction in which the pipe impact resistance is the lowest, while the spiral steel pipe staggers the direction in which the pipe impact resistance is the lowest, so that the advantage of the length of the spiral steel pipe weld is changed to the upper hand. The anti-corrosion method of spiral steel pipe also suppresses one of the processes.

In the application process, the principal stress direction of the spiral steel pipe, that is, the axial direction of the steel pipe, is equivalent to the length of the straight seam pipe. Secondly, since the pipeline steel is a rolled steel plate, the impact toughness is relatively isotropic, and the rolling is smooth. The CVN value of the direction can be three times higher than the CVN value perpendicular to the rolling direction.

If anti-corrosion coating is applied to the outer wall of the pipeline, the loop resistance can be increased, and the corrosion current can be added. The DC power supply is applied to make the steel pipe form a negative potential to the soil and constitute a cathodic protection, which can eliminate the anode-anode potential difference and basically stop the anode-anode process.