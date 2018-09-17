‘Food India by SIAL’ Gets Enthusiastic Response from F&B Industry.

New Delhi, September 17, 2018 – 1st edition of ‘Food India by SIAL’- Comexposium & Inter Ads Exhibitions’ most comprehensive B2B show for the food and beverage industry, began to an enthusiastic response at Hall No. 12 & 12A of Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 16th September.

Backed by SIAL, world’s number one network of food innovation, ‘Food India by SIAL’ offers the industry an opportunity to source high quality local and foreign ingredients, network with industry professionals from across the globe , learn the latest industry trends, innovations, and broaden their business potential.

The 3 day B2B Exhibition is powered by Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Govt. of India and was inaugurated by Honourable Minister, MOFPI, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

At the inauguration, she had expressed her happiness that SIAL has started ‘FoodIndia’ here which will result in a number of foreign companies coming to India with their modern technology and invest with Indian companies under Make in India. This would result in more food produce coming under processing and less wastage due to better supply chain management and would result in better income for farmers and more jobs for the youth as food processing is the biggest job creator.

The Minister also said that MOFPI is working for the last 4 years to create a cold chain grid throughout the country for seamless transfer from production to consumption. Rs. 6,000 crores under ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana’ would be given as subsidy for infrastructure creation which would leverage investments of around 31,000 Crores. She congratulated SIAL and hoped they would continue to partner to ensure that the food processing sector of India grows by leaps and bounds in times to come.

Over 150 Exhibitors from India and 13 other countries like Switzerland, France, UK, Russia, China, Indonesia, besides pavilions from Italy, Turkey & Korea are participating in the debut of ‘Food India by SIAL’.

The Hosted Buyer Program got flagged off and over 35 International Buyers from SIAL Network, around 65 buyers from FIFI, 80-100 Purchase Managers from PPFI, 450 to 500 chefs of all levels from ICF and around 100 restaurant members from NRAI are expected to take part in this programme during the event.

“We at Lt foods are very pleased to be part of Food India by sial. As Sial is a leading name in Food exhibition, we do look forward to a great business building experience through this participation. Our brands Daawat, Chief Secrez enjoy an excellent reputation in b2b marketplaces. We expect to expand that over these 3 days of ‘FoodIndia By SIAL’ in Delhi” said Ritesh Arora of LT Foods

The event saw a number of food brands from India and abroad promoting their products with live cooking demonstrations. Live culinary theatre with well known Indian chefs demonstrating their culinary skills added to the charm of the show.

MSME along with Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF) are having their conference programme on all 3 days of the Expo with technical sessions on vendor registration process & opportunity of MSMEs of Food & allied sector in IRCTC, ITDC, Central Police Canteen, Army Purchase Organisation and ITBP etc.

Federation of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) organised a Knowledge session titled’ India-Worlds Growing Economy: How do you enter the Indian Market with fully compliant F&B Products’ with an objective to promote international trade. Discussions were about the changing global trade and India’s positioning as the fastest growing economy in the world, the mis-conceptions about the labelling regulations in India and need for synergy between different global laws like FSSAI, CODEX and FDA.

Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) organised a conference with the theme ‘India’s Future Food Trends: Locally and Internationally’.

Rajan Sharma, MD, Interads Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. said “SIAL plays an important role in establishing market trends and promises to be an inspirational meeting place for the entire F&B industry in 7 countries it is already being organised in. Looking at the response we are getting at the debut of Food India by SIAL at New Delhi, I am quite confident that it would become the most awaited annual F&B show of the country”

Britannia, Future Group, Amul, Adani, Mother Dairy, Veeba, Patanjali, Wingreens, LT Foods, Tops etc. are some of the well known Indian brands participating in the 3 day exhibition.

The exhibition is supported by MSME, Govt of India, Tea Board of India and industry associations like Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) , Purchasing Professionals Forum India (PPFI), Forum of Indian Food Importers( FIFI), Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF) and All India Rice Exporters’ Association (AIREA).