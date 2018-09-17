EV Charging Conclave 2018 Summit will be held on 25 – 26 October 2018, New Delhi, India.

An opportunity unveiling for entrepreneur with new business growth – leap into the next revolution of automotive sector.

Electric Vehicle India Charging Conclave organized by Explore Exhibition and Conference is scheduled on 25-26 October 2018, The Eros Hotel, New Delhi is already gaining the right momentum by addressing the key issues, challenges and implementation solution by bringing the right set of leaders from the Government, Public and Private companies to address the issues on Charging Infrastructure.

We always believe a right mix of Regulatory, Industry Speakers, Delegates, Vendors and Venue leads to the success of any event. Preaching on what we believe, we are proud to announce the support following regulatory bodies for Electric Vehicle India Charging Conclave 2018.

1 CEA – Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Power, Government of India

2 BIS – Bureau of Indian Standards

3 ARAI – Automotive Research Association of India

4 EESL – Energy Efficiency Services Limited

5 Invest India

6 SMEV – Society of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle

From the advise, mentorship and support of:

• Shri. Pankaj Bhatra

• Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala,

• Dr. Prabhjot Kaur

and with inclusion of few international industry leaders who gains the knowledge on Charging Infrastructure implementation in successful countries are going to deliberate on various issues and challenges subject to Charging stations.

If your company or yourself looking to explore opportunities and business growth in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure segment then don’t afford to miss this opportunity to partner, collaborate and network with budding business leaders.

