Classic Cabins Allows Easy Home Relocation with Mobile Cabins

For easy transport and relocation of mobile homes, Classic Cabins has specifically designed their mobile cabins to be compact and independent. Clients can choose from a variety of floor plans and layouts.

Designed for Easy Transport

Each mobile cabin from Classic Cabins is built with a compact and independent design. This eliminates the need to completely or partially disassemble the cabin and makes transport easy and convenient.

Classic Cabins recommends enlisting the services of specialist vehicles and equipment especially for medium to long-distance transport. Each unit comes with a cabin blueprint that can be used to help transporters secure the cabin during the relocation.

Versatile Design and Features

Each unit has a 25-degree pitch clear span cathedral-style ceiling with cladding made from a variety of options, such as durable western red cedar weatherboard exterior cladding. Clients can also choose from different verandah sizes. The mobile cabins are precision built and furnished with attractive quality finishes.

Classic Cabins’ range of mobile cabins comes in six different floor plans ranging from 25.8 to 61.74 square metres. This provides clients with the freedom to customise their unit into a retreat, an artist studio or a workshop. Clients can custom design their own layout and Classic Cabins can prepare an itemised quotation. A free, no-obligation site visit will be available after the quotes have been made.

About Classic Cabins

For nearly 40 years, Classic Cabins has been an industry-leader in cabin designs and construction in Australia. The company is focused on meeting individual needs of clients through innovative and versatile designs. They offer a five-year signature program to re-coat the finish once every five years to maintain the pristine quality of the cabin’s exterior cladding. Apart from mobile cabins, Classic Cabins manufactures granny flats, backyard studios and attic garages.

