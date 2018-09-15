Biochips Market Regional Reports With Global Data 2023

Market Overview:

The global Biochips market is valued at $10.61 billion in 2018 and envisioned to be developing at a CAGR of 21.80%, to attain $28.44 billion by 2023. A biochip is a set of microarrays organized on a strong substrate which allows hundreds or masses of complicated biochemical reactions which include deciphering genes in a few seconds. Biochips are utilized in a fashion of packages such as studies utility in biotechnology consisting of genomics and proteomics, drug screening and improvement and molecular diagnostics. It additionally offers different diagnostic applications along with microfluidics technology, microarray, and biosensors.

Request Report Sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-biochips-market-1630/request-sample

Factors affecting market growth:

Development of targeted and personalized medicines (+)

Rising healthcare expenditure (+)

Increasing applications in drug discovery (+)

Availability of substitute technologies (+)

Technological innovations (+)

Insufficient knowledge for manufacturing of biochips (-)

Standardization concerns (-)

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-biochips-market-1630/customize-report

Market Segmentation

The Global Biochips market is geographically segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America is leading the worldwide Biochips market because of technological advancements and a massive growth of aging population. However, Asia-Pacific is growing as one of the fastest developing market due to development of latest technology, and promising government schemes.

Browse full Table of Contents: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-biochips-market-1630/

Key players:

The leading companies of the market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Cepheid Inc., Illumina Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

About MarketDataForecast

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Above ICICI Bank,B-44, Rd Number 3, Journalist Colony, Film Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626