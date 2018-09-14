Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Full automatic LINE manufacturer and supplier in korea

Welcome to Production of many sizes by one unit of the machine may produce defective products. One unit of the machine is allowed to produce one size only to prevent production of defective products.

The machine has production capacity of 8,500 pcs per hour considering life of pneumatic parts. Excessive Speed may shorten life of the machine. The auto machine’s production capacity in document may be of no help to your production. The machine’s frequent disorder at running may give you a lot of stress. Our offer a wide range of operating speeds from 8.500 pcs units per hour and we understand that anything less than the best is good enough. Visit our homepage to click production information firstly and then click DY-05~ DY-08 and then click flickering VOD to display video of the machine.

DY-08 Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Production Full automatic LINE (Labeling + Filling + Vacuum + Capping + 100pcs tray assembly + shrinkable film pac Packing)

Product Features:

We feel pleasant to send you proforma invoice.

The automatic line has short length of 8 meters in total to be innovative.

The automatic line requires no more than 30% of the area of competitor’s line.

The line does not produce defective products.

A labor worker who has been trained 3 days can run the line well.

The whole production process automation

Be advised production order of vacuum blood collection tube:

Tube labeling→ auto feed → chemicals spray → drying → vacuuming – capping-putting of 100 pcs of tubes into the rack→ Rack label feeding- shrinkable film pac

Our automatic production line consists of labeling, chemical filling, vacuum capping, 100 pcs tray and shrinkable film packing that run automatically. See our video of the machine.

One line requires 2 engineers.

Put the innovative system at your factory to succeed in the business.

I and developed the auto machine for the first time 15 years ago.

When you buy the auto line from us, I myself and my engineer shall put it at your factory to train you. I am proud of excellent performance of the auto line.

