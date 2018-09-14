National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and ChildFund India Release Handbook for Ending Violence against Children

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in association with ChildFund India, today released the “Handbook for Ending Violence against Children” at India Habitat Center, New Delhi. The Handbook was released by Chief Guest-Hon’bleJustice Mr. Madan B Lokur, Judge, Supreme Court of India, in the presence of host of dignitaries from various fields, who attended the event to support the initiative.

The issue is related to Exploitation of Children and Violence against them, which is prevalent in India and all over the World. Interpersonal violence, or violence between individuals that takes place at homes, schools, workplaces and communities, is one of the many harmsexperienced by Children. It is essential to prevent violence in childhood as its bad effects are pernicious and may continue from generation to generation.According to the National Crime Records Bureau Report, there has been a considerable rise in the number of registered cases of crimes against children from 2009.

Child protection refers to the fundamental right of every child to be protected from neglect, discrimination, violence and abuse (emotional, physical and sexual), and economic and sexual exploitation while in the care of any individual, institution, system, or authority.

To strengthen the Rights of Children in India, ChildFund India in association with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has developed an overarching multi stakeholder framework to prevent violence against children. This includes operating procedures for key stakeholders under various legislations related to protection of our children.

In this endeavor, ChildFund has worked closely with the NCPCR, child protection specialists and legal experts. The work comprises of 3 volumes; 1) Situational analysis of childhood violence in India; 2) Demystification and unpacking of laws related to protection of children and 3) User handbook of procedures related to key stakeholders mandated for protecting and combating childhood violence. These documents will be used by different stakeholders as guideline for enforcement of laws and procedures to create a safe environment and end violence against children.

The release of this handbook is also a step towardsstrengthening of child protection systems in India.

ChildFund India will be taking the same to the states which are critical on child protection indicators through its program operations so that it can periodically assess the efficiency and impact. The operations will encompass capacity building of key stakeholders as well as working withgrassroots level implementing organizations on community centered initiatives.

Speaking on the release of the Handbook, Neelam Makhijani, CEO and Country Director, ChildFund Indiasaid, “ChildFund resolutely believes that all children have an inherent and universal right to a life free from violence, abuse and exploitation. We are making persistent efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals with special focus on Sub Goal 16.2 – towards ending all forms of abuse, exploitation and violence against children by integrating Child Protection in all its programs. I am grateful to NCPCR in believing in ChildFund India’s* extended support for framing a robust and holistic framework and for setting steps towards a global mandate for ending violence against children. I hope that this information will be used by duty-bearers to protect and safeguard our children so that they can realize their full potential and achieve their dreams!”

Ms. StutiKacker, Chairperson, NCPCR said, “I am thankful to ChildFund India for supporting this initiative.The Handbook is an attempt to initiate discussion and dialogue on the importance of preventing violence amongst Children. It highlights the propensity of childhood violence and the importance of prevention strategies in this regard, thereby creating and enabling environment for children to survive, grow and thrive. There is a well-documented and significant global body of research that supports the importance of preventing childhood violence. Violence-prevention is imperative from the perspective of every Child’s right to live with dignity and free from fear. I hope this document will help in creating new policies and programs that can help reduce and prevent violence in childhood. I thank Ms. Ramya Subrahmanian and her associates who very willingly contributed to the development of Volume-I pertaining to laying of the foundation of this Handbook.”

*Background | ChildFund India:

ChildFund India is a part of ChildFund International – a child protection and development organization working in 25 countries and annually assisting around 18 million children, youth and their families globally. For over 6 decades, ChildFund India has been working with underprivileged children, youth and families from the most remote, extremely backward and hard-to-reach areas, with a vision of “an India where children lead a dignified life and achieve their full potential”. ChildFund India annually reaches over 2.5 million children, youth, and their families across 15 States through its long-term programs by investing nearly 60-70 Crores a year. ChildFund’s unique programs provide comprehensive support to children from their conception until they reach 24 years of age by integrating health, nutrition, sanitation, gender equality, disability, education, skill training, livelihoods, child protection and humanitarian relief work.

ChildFund’s unparalleled longstanding community presence and long-term partnership with grassroots NGOs enables effective implementation of its programs. ChildFund has been successful in establishing relations with relevant stakeholders including the communities it works with, district, state and national government bodies, academic institutions, media, funding agencies and corporates to strengthen child protection systems in order to prevent violence against children and protect them from abuse, neglect and harm. We are working in collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, NCPCR and State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights under the Ministry of Women and Child Development to achieve our mutual goals.

