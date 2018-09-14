Grand Finale Miss Indian Diva Session 4

Delhi,11th september 2018 – Miss Indian Diva Session 4, held at Chattarpur, New Delhi. Miss Indian Diva promises to be even bigger and grandeur this time with an objective to provide India with a big platform for the film industry last 4 Years – an industry which is largest in apparel fashion across the globe.

This fashion shows are involves 15 girls, which has been selected from Jaipur Mumbai and Delhi and clothing design by Soul Attire, Shally Vijay and Fashion fragrance and make by Agrika Kalra and one of the most crown design by Jiadiamond’sChandigarh.

Winner ”Aachal Vohra” and First Runner up “Yamini”and second runner up “Supriya”.

“Ishreen Vadi” is the organizer for Miss Indian Diva session 4,Jury Members are also Big name of film and television industry jury members are SapnaChaudhary(Dancer), bhagyashree (Bollywood Actress),Rimi Sen (Bollywood Actress), Daljeet kalsi (Punjabi Actor), Kushal Punjabi (Serial Actor),Pankit Thakur (Serial Actor), Pooja Bisht (Television Actress), Pawan Chawla (Producer & Director) etc.

Here the models were scattering their own, Sapna also walks a little ramp.

The performances of Shibani Kashyap and Funky Boyzforced the audience to dance

AndAJ Singh(Punjabi Singer) along with them, That event is not just end “Picture abhi baki h mere dost” Whereas so much celebrity is being talked about, the star cast of Falsafa also reached to tell about her movie.

While to talking to media sapna chaudhary shares her experience of Miss Indian diva she says it is a great platform to promote the talent toward fashion industry She also shares about her new upcoming movie Dosti ke side affects which is going to be released next year

She was very happy ishreen vadi is invite her for the event.