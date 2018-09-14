Digital Radiography Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of 5.81% by 2023

According to Increasing research activities for development Crystal Market Research added Latest Research Report titled “Digital Radiography Market” provides market standardization and key elements like Market size and growth rate.

Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are

Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, 3DX-Ray, Shimadzu Corp, High Technology Bosello, Canon, Carestream Health, North Star Imaging, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Fresenius and Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Digital Radiography Market was worth USD 7.23 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.02 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during the forecast period.

Digital radiography is a type of X-ray imaging, where computerized X-ray sensors are utilized rather than customary photographic film. Benefits incorporate time proficiency through bypassing chemical processing and the capacity to digitally exchange and upgrade images. Likewise, less radiation can be used to create an image of comparative difference to ordinary radiography. Rather than X-beam film, computerized radiography uses a digital image capture device. This provides benefits of immediate image preview and accessibility; disposal of expensive film preparing steps; a more extensive dynamic range, which makes it all the more sympathetic for over-and under-exposure; and additionally the capacity to apply exceptional image processing techniques that improve overall display quality of the image.

Market Segmentation

The Digital Radiography Market is segmented

Digital Radiography Systems Market, By Device Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Direct Radiography

Computed Radiography

Digital Radiography Systems Market, By Portability, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Fixed digital Radiography Systems

Retrofit digital Radiography Systems

Mobile Digital Radiography Systems

Digital Radiography Systems Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Digital Radiography Systems Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Chest Imaging Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Cardiovascular Imaging Applications

Dental Applications

Mammography Applications

Other Applications

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

North America is anticipated to account for the biggest share of the market over the forecast period. Development in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increasing aging population, and rising number of research activities to develop new and advanced digital x-ray products in North America.

Drivers of Digital Radiography Systems Market –

Expanding health consciousness and developing awareness about the same are prompting higher footfalls in diagnostic laboratories. This is contributing towards general development of diagnostics market. Moreover, digitization in the healthcare division is facilitating patient diagnosis, giving precise and speedier test outcomes. X-ray being the most customary and powerful diagnostic tool, digitization in the X-ray system has picked up a solid a dependable balance in analytic research facilities over the globe. Likewise, with more research in this field, advent of mobile computerized x-ray systems has additionally enhanced the worldwide digital radiography market outlook. Digital radiography discovers application in chest, mammography, dental, and orthopaedic imaging. Convenience of working with mobile systems, expanding demand for convenient and portable equipment is developing quickly in digital x-ray market.

Digital Radiography Systems Market, By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Digital Radiography Systems Market, By Application

6. Digital Radiography Systems Market, By Device Type

8. Digital Radiography Systems Market, By End User

9. Digital Radiography Systems Market, By Region

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

Data Mining

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

