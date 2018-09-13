THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features Vishay’s Latest PLZ Series Surface Mount Zener Diodes

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) September 13, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing the advanced PLZ series surface mount Zener diodes from Vishay Intertechnology in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

Vishay’s ultra-compact MicroSMF eSMP® series package combines extremely tight voltage tolerances with low leakage current and excellent stability. The PLZ-Series is designed to withstand ESD pulses of 8000 V (human body model), save PCB space, and increase pick-and-place speed for assembly lines. With their compact footprints and low profiles of < 0.6 mm, PLZ-Series devices save significant PCB space when compared to diodes in similar plastic or glass SMD packages. The devices are optimized for voltage stabilization and reference voltage generation in power supplies and LED lighting.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/August2018/HMI/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in HMI solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Vishay products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###