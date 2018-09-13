India Used Two Wheeler Market is Continued to be Highly Fragmented with Competition from Local Dealers, Small Mechanics and Individual Sellers: Ken Research

Over the past few years, scooters have successfully made a comeback in the Indian market with the launch of gearless and electric scooters in India, especially gaining attention of the youth of India.

The report titled “India Used Two Wheelers Market Outlook to 2023 – By Unorganized and Organized Sector, By C2C and B2C Distribution Channel, By Stock Piece and Customized Two Wheelers; By Motorcycles and Scooters” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a noteworthy CAGR of 21.2% in terms of sales volume in India used two wheelers market in the upcoming years till the year ending 2023E.

The two wheelers industry in India can be categorized among motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. Two wheelers in India can be seen as an alternative to walking, riding bicycle and public transit systems. Presently, India is the largest producer and manufacturer of two wheelers in the world followed by China. Rising fuel prices is one of the primary growth drivers for two-wheelers due to their higher fuel efficiency. Even in terms of exports, two-wheelers produced in India are the proud products of the “Make-in-India” initiative where nearly seven in ten automobiles delivered out of India are two-wheelers.

In India, emergence of organized online marketplaces for used two wheelers such as Droom, CredR, BikeDekho, BikersHighway and others have given a boost to two wheeler sales via online portals. The players have realized the potential of this market and have been attempting to tap the potential by offering quality products at reasonable rates. Also, in the online space, OLX and Quikr have allowed dealers to list products, but some kind of trust factor has to be given to the customer so that they can rely on the product. Companies now are focusing towards arranging a facility where any user can come back if they have any problems/issues/concerns with the product. The rising aspirations of Indian masses coupled with the ease of viewing and comparing vehicles on automobile platforms and online classified portals has added to the growth of used two-wheeler sales in the country.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/automotive-and-automotive-components/india-used-two-wheeler-market/157169-100.html

