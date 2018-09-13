BC Industrial Services, LLC Offers Green Cleaning Solutions for the Hospitality and Healthcare Industry

The California-based cleaning solutions provider, BC Industrial Services, LLC, helps healthcare and hospitality centers maintain the highest level of cleanliness using biodegradable solutions.

[Ventura, 09/13/2018]—BC Industrial Services, LLC (BCI) has a range of green housekeeping chemical and janitorial chemical products designed for the hospitality and healthcare industry. The company remarks, “In fact, we guarantee a better clean.”

Efficient Sanitation Products

The company provides custom dilution control. The closed-loop system prevents excessive use of chemicals, delivering maximum efficiency due to reduced wastage during product changeover. Additionally, BCI’s chemical dilution control system helps to manage costs because it enhances accuracy as well as efficiency.

BCI also offers other efficient housekeeping products, like the room air purifier known as ZAP. The portable, lightweight air purifier takes away odors caused by pets, smoke, and mildew, among others, in an unoccupied space. It features a timer control that allows users to set the desired operation from zero to 60 minutes or place it to a fixed “on” position. The system is designed to achieve a high level of ozone.

Other products include modular soap and paper dispensers, which maintain the quality of hand hygiene for all users and Advantex Microfiber mop for regular floor cleaning in healthcare environments. The company adds, “Advantex® microfiber technology is efficient, environmentally safe, and comes with all of the benefits of microfiber cleaning.”

Commitment to Clean Energy

BCI recognizes the value of cleanliness in the industries it serves. It explains that sanitation is a key factor in promoting guest satisfaction, brand perception, and loyalty. The company, however, goes beyond helping clients provide a clean, safe establishment for their customers. It also dedicates itself to producing clean and green chemical formulations because it believes in clean energy and green initiatives.

The California-based company remarks, “Our “Project Greenline” focuses on green programs like Water Smart®, MicroTech, Green Seal, Design for the Environment, and Readily Biodegradable—all designed to minimize both our negative impact on the environment and yours.”

About BC Industrial Services, LLC

BC Industrial Services, LLC is a cleaning solutions provider for the healthcare and hospitality industries. Since 2006, the company has provided cost-efficient sanitation solution programs to help customers attain a healthy and sanitary environment.

For more information, visit the http://bcichem.com website today.