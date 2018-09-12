Herbal Beauty Products Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2015-2025

Consumers worldwide prefer herbal beauty products such as skin care products, hair care products, make-up products and others. The market share for herbal beauty products has been increasingly considerably as compared to synthetic beauty products. Companies manufacturing herbal beauty products are primarily focused towards mitigating the adverse effects of synthetic beauty products .There is increasing demand of herbal beauty products owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding harmful effects of the chemical added to the beauty products. Globally, the companies are involved in research and development activities to deliver products that meet the customer need for enhanced beauty products. Exclusive herbal beauty products are available at departmental stores, however, the emergence of various distribution channels including online retailing and tele-home shopping is expected to fuel the growth of herbal beauty products market in the next five to six years.

Herbal Beauty Products Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type the herbal beauty products market is segmented into hair care, skin care, make-up, fragrance, oral care and products for baby care. On the basis of distribution channel herbal beauty products market is segmented into supermarkets, department stores, drugstores, beauty salons, specialty stores, direct selling, internet retailing.

Herbal Beauty products Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of regions the herbal beauty products market segmentation includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe hold the largest market share for sun care and skin care products. Also, there is increasing demand among consumers in these countries owing to the increasing environmental concerns and carcinogenic nature of synthetic beauty products. Although North America herbal beauty products market includes more than 600 brands. In North America, natural personal care segment exhibits healthy double digit growth .Furthermore, Brazil is expected to reflect a strong growth in the near future.

Herbal Beauty Products Market: Drivers

Some of the factors driving the herbal beauty products market include increasing number of enlightened and well-travelled consumers, increasing inclination of consumer conscious towards enhanced appearance and looks across the globe. In addition, processing of the various ingredients such as jojoba oil and aloe vera in beauty products is fueling the growth of herbal beauty products market. Also, there is a rising trend of using herbal medicines in the skin care industry, which is predicted to bolster the growth of the herbal beauty products market. Regulatory bodies are focused towards creating awareness among the consumers regarding the ingredients of the product, mainly emphasizing on labeling for such products. For instance, in 2010 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) planned to issue first and novel regulations regarding the sunscreen. This proposal was supposed to implement new labelling methods to clear the confusion regarding the quality of sun protection factor.

Herbal Beauty products market is also witnessing the increasing usage of nanoparticles in sun care and beauty products, which enhances the quality of beauty products. Therefore, herbal beauty products manufacturing companies are expected to increase the usage of nanoparticle. Product launch and collaboration are the key strategies adopted by the companies in herbal beauty products market. In October 2010, Arbonne International launched latest addition to the RE9 advanced anti-ageing range. It was designed to improve the skin tone. In addition to this Natural Products Association is offering discount pricing for the certification on products in order to help cosmetic product manufacturers to meet the increasing demand for the herbal products.

Herbal Beauty Products Market: Key Players Major key players in herbal beauty products markets are Surya Brasil Organic Beauty Products, Weleda AG, INIKA, Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Biotique), VLCC Healthcare Ltd. and Arbonne International LLC.