Ergonomic Barbering Scissors on Sale at Scissor Tech’s Online Store

Scissor Tech is an established supplier of hairdressing and barbering scissors and sharpening services. They offer a range of ergonomically designed barbering scissors that are currently on sale on their website.

[Australia, 12/09/2018] – Scissor Tech provides professional hairdressing and barbering scissors. Their current catalogue includes high-quality barbering scissors from trusted international brands.

Scissor Tech’s barbering scissors are made from durable Japanese steel. This gives the scissors a superior hardness, which is perfect for creating the ideal cutting edge. The scissors also come with ergonomic handles, giving the end user a stable and comfortable grip.

High-quality steel and expert design provide barbers with maximum control and manoeuvrability.

Barbering scissors on sale

Scissor Tech features the following barbering scissors in their spring sale catalogue:

• Matsui Black Master Barber Combo – This barbering scissor set comes with one pair of black 7-inch scissors and one 6-inch thinning scissors. The kit also includes extra complimentary finger loops.

• 7-Inch Master Barber Ergo – The Master Barber Ergo series provides good control with its offset handle. This newly designed pair will help bring the user’s thumb to a more comfortable position, resulting in minimised hand and wrist pain.

• Limited Edition 7-Inch VG10 Master Barber Ergo – This version of the 7-inch Master Barber Ego comes with its own case, a razor, spare blades, scissor oil, cleaning cloth, tension adjuster and extra finger inserts. The company is offering this set for a limited time only.

• Matsui Master Barber Triple Set – This set is excellent for barbers who want to invest in a new scissor set. It includes a 6-inch pair, 7-inch pair and thinning scissors.

• Lefty Matte Black Master Barber Combo – Specifically designed for left-handed users, these scissors are equipped with bevel edges for superior sharpness and a better grip. The combo also comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects.

About Scissor Tech

Scissor Tech is an established provider of professional hairdressing and barbering scissors. Since 1998, they have provided a professional and reliable mobile sharpening service for Perth hairdressers and barbers.

Learn more about Scissor Tech by visiting their website at https://www.scissortechaustralia.com.au/.