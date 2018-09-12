Arthroscopic Implants Market: Industry Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast to 2023

In this report, ReportsandMarkets covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Arthroscopic Implants Market for 2018-2023.
Arthroscopic implants are used in arthroscopy-based surgical procedures to reconstruct ruptured joints. These implants are designed to fit well and requires less or no additional bending, and are helpful for diaphyseal/metaphyseal reduction.
Over the next five years, ReportsandMarkets projects that Arthroscopic Implants will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Arthroscopic Implants market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, consider value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
- Knee Implants
- Hip Implants
- Shoulder Implants
- Other Arthroscopic Implants
Segmentation by application:
- Knee Arthroscopy
- Hip Arthroscopy
- Spine Arthroscopy
- Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy
- Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy
- Other Arthroscopy Applications
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Arthrex
- Conmed Corporation
- Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson)
- Karl Storz
- Medtronic
- Richard Wolf
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Wright
- Zimmer Biomet
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Arthroscopic Implants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
- To understand the structure of Arthroscopic Implants market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Arthroscopic Implants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Arthroscopic Implants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the consumption of Arthroscopic Implants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
