Engine repowering solutions by KOEL Care, from Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd – Best diesel engine manufacturers in India

own a Brand New Heart for your earth moving equipment,you may boost the performance of your earth moving equipment with KOEL Care’s engine repowering solutions. We are amongst the widely acceptableindustrial engine manufacturers in India and provide repowering solutions for more than 40 applications. As one of the leading diesel engine manufacturers in India, we offer cost-effective and fuel-efficient diesel engines which are in compliance with the latest emission norms. Get complete details

of our repowering solutions at – http://www.koelcare.com/Product/Industrial-Diesel-Engine-repowering