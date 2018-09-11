Dr. Aditya Sai is a consultant in Orthopaedics specializing in Shoulder Surgery both Arthroscopy and Shoulder Replacement, Knee Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine. Dr. Aditya has been trained in the best of the institutes in India as well as globally, with his MBBS from the Madras medical college and MS in orthopaedics from Seth GS medical college & KEM hospital, both amongst the top institutes in the country. He has undergone fellowship training in shoulder and elbow surgery, sports medicine and knee arthroscopy abroad from Germany, Austria and Singapore.

His main area of interests and specializations are:

Knee Arthroscopy:

Joint preservation surgery including High tibial osteotomy, OATS and Autologous chondrocyte implantation

Meniscus preservation and meniscus repair

Anterior Cruciate ligament (ACL) Reconstruction and repair

Posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) repair and reconstruction

Multiligament injury of the knee

Shoulder surgery

Recurrent dislocation Bankart repair, and management of bony defects in shoulder instability

Rotator cuff tears and rotator cuff repair

Shoulder arthritis and shoulder replacement

Fractures around the shoulder

Reverse shoulder arthroplasty

Massive rotator cuff tears and superior capsular reconstruction

Elbow surgery

Elbow ligament injuries

Stiff elbow

Elbow replacement

Fractures around the elbow

He has treated a number of sports professionals playing in the domestic and the international circuit, including players from Ranji trophy, ISL, Indian football team, local clubs. He has also treated a number of patients from the UK, UAE, Congo, Nigeria, Netherlands, Germany and Israel.

He is also the reviewer for many peer reviewed international journals and has published a number of papers in the field of shoulder and knee surgery.

He holds lifetime membership of the Bombay orthopaedic society, Asia Pacific Knee arthroscopy and sports medicine society