Advanced Visualization Solution System for Neurology Market Competitive Analysis 2018 – 2026

Advanced Visualization Solution (AVS) system has revolutionized the standard of surgery by providing the two-dimensional or three-dimensional view of data. It actually decreases light exposure to eye, reduces light toxicity to the viewers, improves the ergonomics of surgeons and provide a three-dimensional view of human anatomy. The key components of an advanced visualization solution system are a HDR (high dynamic range) camera, high speed graphics processing unit, three dimensional display, and three dimensional glasses. The HDR camera facilitates surgeons with excellent resolution, improved image depth, remarkable clarity and contrast of image. The images of human anatomy are processed by the high speed graphics processing unit. A three dimensional display, which is consists of light emitting diode, provides a real time image of the human anatomy. Surgeons view the real time three dimensional images of human pathology through three dimensional glasses.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/advanced-visualization-solution-system-neurology-market.html

The advanced visualization solution system for neurology market is driven by increase in cases of neurological across the world, treatment and diagnosis rate of the neurological abnormalities, rise in demand for digitizing patient data, and improving health care infrastructure. However, high equipment cost and lack of trained personnel will likely to restrain the advanced visualization solution system for neurology market during the forecast period. Merger and acquisition activities, and R&D investments will provide advanced visualization system for neurology market the opportunities to grow during the forecast period.

In terms of modality, the global advanced visualization solution system for neurology market can be segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography/computed tomography and single photon emission computed tomography, CT angiography, magnetic resonance angiography, and others. Based on indication, the market can be classified into Alzheimer’s, dementia, stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, tumor, and others. In terms of component, the global advanced visualization solution system for neurology market can be categorized into software, hardware, and services. The software segment can be bifurcated into web-based and cloud-based. Based on type, the global market can be divided into standalone workstations and enterprise-based. In terms of end-user, the global advanced visualization solution system for neurology market can be classified into hospitals, specialty neurology clinks, and others.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45144

Geographically, the global advanced visualization solution system for neurology market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The advanced visualization system for neurology market witnessed significant market share in North America in 2017 and is expected to grow by a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in geriatric population, rise in cases of various neurological abnormalities, high diagnosis rate of neurological diseases, well-established health care infrastructure, and presence of market leaders and availabilities of products. Europe held the second largest market share in 2017, due to high diagnosis rate of neurological diseases, rise in preference for minimally invasive procedures offering less pain and faster recovery, and presence of major players. Asia Pacific accounted for the third largest market share in 2017. The market in the region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of hospitals and increase in awareness about diagnostic procedures for neurological disease conditions. High equipment cost, low medical awareness, low diagnosis rate of neurological diseases, and weak health care infrastructure are likely to restrain the advanced visualization solution system for neurology market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players in the global advanced visualization solution system for neurology market are GE Healthcare, Ziosoft, Terarecon, Inc., Phillips Healthcare, Vital Images, Inc., Invivo Corporation, and Siemens Healthneers, among others.

Request for Report TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45144

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/