The increasing number of diabetes cases to fuel the Middle East and Africa HbA1c Testing market growth

HbA1c may be a changed variety of an oxygen-carrying pigment located in red blood cells referred to as hemoglobin. Most of the hemoglobin is in HbA however transforms into HbA1 in the middle of their lifespans. Patients affected by diabetes have an alarmingly high level of HbA1c in their body as its formation happens solely during a method known as glycosylation that involves the conversion of glucose into glycogen for storage purpose.

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-glycated-haemoglobin-testing-market-5131/request-sample

The Middle East and Africa HbA1c Testing market is anticipated to grow at 9.58% CAGR from 2017 to 2022 and it is approximated that the market was valued at USD 0.11 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to achieve USD 0.17 billion by 2022. Untapped market and increasing demand for medical tourism trade in rising markets are probably to open new opportunities within the forecast amount.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-glycated-haemoglobin-testing-market-5131/

Drivers and Restraints:

Globally, USD 673 billion expenditure is spent on diabetes management that is around 11% of total healthcare expenditure. In 2015, around 5.0 million deaths occurred thanks to diabetes. The modern technologies for diabetes management and increase in awareness of preventive care are projected to fuel the expansion of HbA1c testing device market. Additionally, increasing doctor’s prescription pattern for HbA1c testing could be a key consideration in generating a lot of demand for the HbA1c testing device.

With increasing home care service and demand for homecare HbA1c testing device, homecare section can exhibit vital growth within the forecast period. The Middle East region is anticipated to point out the quickest enlargement over the forecast time period. This may be propelled by a rise within the diabetic population thanks to urbanization and by expected technology launches.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-glycated-haemoglobin-testing-market-5131/customize-report

Geographical Segmentation:

On the idea of geography, the HbA1c Testing market is divided into the Middle East and Africa. As is obvious from the figure, one may be extremely optimistic regarding the expected growth rates from the Middle East and Africa market. The first reason for this is often the low current penetration rates into the countries of the region.

Some of the key players operating in the market are like Transasia Biomedicals ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Arkray, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare and Trinity Biotech plc.

About MarketDataForecast™-

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626