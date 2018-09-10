NORTH AMERICA CONTINUES TO LEAD THE AQUAPONICS MARKET SHARE DURING 2018-2023.

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, “Aquaponics Market: By Component (Rearing Tanks, Biofilter, Hydroponics, Others); By Type (Fish, Vegetables & Fruits, Herbs, Others); By Equipment (Grow Lights, Water heaters, Aeration Systems, Others); By End-User (Commercial, Home, Community); By Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven with the increasing funds from the Food and Agriculture Organization along with the environment organization.

North America continues to lead the market share during 2018-2023.

North Americas region is the dominant regions for aquaponics market for year 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominated throughout the forecast period. Due to increase in preference of organic produce especially in the North America, the market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Also, it is the most promising region for aquaponics market owing to the increasing awareness over the profitability from this system along with the sustainable production of plants and fish. The market for fish purge system is growing in North America and APAC region owing to the rising demand from the commercial firms. These fishes are stored in the purge system to keep them fresh. Therefore, these are directly supplied to the restaurants.

On the other side, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow high during the forecast period and is projected to reach US $251.66 Million at a CAGR of 15.7%, owing to decrease in cultivation land coupled with increase in urbanization. APAC is one of the major house of aquaponics ranging from domestic or small scale to commercial scales. The variety of fish grown by aquaponics in APAC includes Touts, Tilapia, Pangasius, Catfish, Goldfish and so on.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:

Value chain analysis is a useful tool to analyze the activities that include design, production, marketing and distribution of a particular product. The majors steps involved in contributing to the total value of the aquaponics market are:

Raw Material Manufacturers: Value chain of aquaponics initially starts from procuring raw material that include consumables like feed for fish and seeds for plants, from various suppliers to set up the initial aquaponics system. These materials and their processing charges adds value to the end product.

Once the base materials are in line, the input materials like electricity water are required to set up the aquaponics system. Equipment like tanks, sump, water pump, biofilter, grow lights, fish purge systems, aeration systems form an essential part of the total system and adds immense value to the total ecosystem.

The best part of the integration of aquacultures and Hydroponics is the usage of fish and bacteria together to produce plant products. In the filters, the fish wastes is separated from the water, first using a motorized filter that removes the solid waste and then through a biofilter that routes out the dissolved wastes. The biofilter provides a location for bacteria to convert ammonia, which is toxic for fish, into nitrate, a more accessible nutrient for plants.

This process allows the aquaponics fish, aquaponics plants, and aquaponics bacteria to thrive symbiotically and to work together to create a healthy growing environment for each other, provided that the system is properly balanced. This step contributes a major chunk to the value of the product.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/22/global-commercial-aquaponics-market.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

1. Research and education segment is acting like a key driver and escalating the aquaponics market growth. The increasing awareness among people to cultivate plants and fish together will spur the aquaponics market.

2. Bio-integrated food production system, urban friendly technology, sustainable farming are the key drivers that are driving significant growth for the aquaponics market.

3. The increasing awareness and benefits of growing soilless foods across the globe will drive the aquaponics market. The increase in number of aquaponic practitioner across the globe will also spur the aquaponics market.

4. China houses major commercial aquaponics in the world and is witnessing significant growth in adoption as well. This is poised to drive the market in upcoming future.

Key Players of the Aquaponics Market Market:

Key players for the Aquaponics Market comprise of Nelson and Pade Inc. (U.S), Aquaponic Lynx LLC (U.S.), ECF Farmsystems GmbH (Geremany), Aqua Allotments (U.K) and others.

Aquaponics Market Market Report is Segmented as below.

Aquaponics Market Market By Component:

1. Rearing Tanks

2. Settling Basin

3. Biofilter

4. Hydroponics Subsystem

5. Sump

6. Consumables

7. Others

Aquaponics Market Market By Type:

1. Fish

2. Herbs

3. Vegetables & Fruits

4. Others

Aquaponics Market Market By Equipment:

1. Grow Lights

2. Water Heaters

3. Pumps and Valves

4. Monitoring and Alarms

5. Water Quality Testing

6. Fish Purge Systems

7. Aeration Systems

8. Others

Aquaponics Market Market By End User:

1. Commercial

2. Community

3. Home Production

4. Research & Education

Aquaponics Market Market By Geography ( Covers 15+ Countries )

Aquaponics Market Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed

1. The Aquaponic Source, Inc.

2. My Aquaponics

3. Aquaponic Lynx LLC

4. Nutraponics Canada Corporation

5. Greenlife Aquaponics.

6. Backyard Aquaponics

7. Nelson And Pade, Inc

8. Ecf Farmsystems Gmbh

9. Urbanfarmers AG

10. Company 10

11. Company 11

12. Company 12+

What can you expect from the report?

The Aquaponics Market Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

Market Size by Product Categories

Market trends

Manufacturer Landscape

Distributor Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Top 10 End user Analysis

Product Benchmarking

Product Developments

Merges & Acquisition Analysis

Patent Analysis

Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )

Country level Analysis (12+)

Competitor Analysis

Market Shares Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

Opportunity Analysis

Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirements. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.

We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.