Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market is expected to Increase at a CAGR of 4.8% in Terms of Revenue over 2018-2028

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled ‘Dehydrated Vegetables Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028’, the revenue generated from dehydrated vegetables market has been estimated to be valued over US$ 56882.1 Mn in 2018, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

The global food landscape is rapidly evolving as consumer needs shift with changing lifestyles leading to growing demand for dehydrated vegetables. Food courtesans around the globe now want to try ethnic foods from different parts of the world and make it an integral part of their daily diet so these factors are expected to create major demand for dehydrated products such as dehydrated vegetables and dehydrated fruits. Consumers are progressively attentive of intercontinentally recognized varieties and are open to experimenting with processed and convenience food. With these changes, manufacturers, retailers and suppliers of food are reorienting their businesses to meet these demands. Today, processors from high-cost countries are dealing with stiff international competition, not only in terms of cost, but also product offering.

Processed food Industry Attracting Attention for Dehydrated Vegetables Market The processed food market accounts for 32% of the total food market globally. India is the world's second largest producer of food following China, but accounts for only 1.6% of international food trade. India plays a major role in global vegetable market. The Government aims at increasing this share to 3% in the forecast period. This indicates vast potential for both investors and exporters. Though the Food Processing Industry (FPI) has been growing at an average rate of 7%, it has the potential to achieve double-digit growth. Fruit & Vegetable processing, which is currently around 2% of total production was likely to be increased to 10% by 2010 and further it is expected to increase to 25% by 2025. Value-addition in food products is expected to increase from the current 8% to 35% by the end of 2025. However, this is expected to change significantly on account of increasing urbanization, changing lifestyles and increasing income levels and the growth of the organized retailing. Increasing Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP) and enabling measures taken by the government will also boost the growth of this sector.

Dehydrated Vegetables easy substitute for seasonal Vegetables:- Dehydrated vegetables lead to advancement in the food industry to ensure a longer shelf-life of vegetables products. This has facilitated the widespread distribution and mass production of vegetables as well as opened up new markets.

Beyond shelf-life extension, dehydrated have additional roles in preventing food and avoiding wastages at various stages of production. For example, dehydrated vegetables incorporates the application of preservatives to inhibit natural ageing and discoloration.

Growth Prospects in Dehydrated Vegetables Market:

Abundant investment opportunities in expanding domestic market and exports: – Dehydrated vegetables helps in catering export opportunities and gaining foreign exchange. The countries with surplus production can set up food processing business for gaining market opportunities.

Avoid High level of Wastage across the Value Chain: – Dehydrated vegetables helps in preventing high level of wastages as it helps in enhancing the shelf life of products. Dehydrated vegetables have a shelf life ranging from weeks to months, which helps customers consume them in the future. The long shelf life of vegetables in the dehydration process is achieved by the removal of moisture, which keeps the vegetable free from microorganisms. Due to the various benefits of dehydration technology, the dehydrated vegetables market is growing.

Rising demand for seasonal food over the years: – Changing seasonal demand has big implications for those working in the fresh food supply chain industry. Food manufacturers and processors are looking for seasonal products, owing to the rising demand from consumers for their taste and flavor at any point of the year. Over the years, food processors have got a solution from producers/ processors with the invention of dehydrated food products. This allows them to incorporate dehydrated food products as an ingredient, so as to enhance product quality and deliver products as per consumer demand.

Market enduring new trends through Premiumisation: – Premiumisation has been bridging the gap between the luxury and mass market, to give all consumers access to unique and innovative dehydrated vegetable products that has been assured. For food and beverage producers, the benefits of premiumisation are clear. Consumers are now willing to pay premium prices on value-added products with real benefits. Today’s customers have been gaining trust on branding or doing premiumisation of consumer end products in terms of the quality of the product. Owing to this, manufacturers or even distributors have been strategizing on branding their fruits and vegetables in various formats at premium levels in order to gain traction in the global dehydrated vegetables market

Dehydrated Vegetables is the new trend:

In past few years, some of the vegetables were preserved through dehydration techniques to cater a year round demand from food processors and food manufacturers. The dehydrate vegetable technique helps food manufacturers to materialize their raw material for ready to eat food products by overcoming challenges for seasonal production. With the evolutionary changes, the food industry has been looking at using dehydrated vegetables as potential means for developing their manufacturing process.

“Consumers are considering for safe food with nutrient- rich benefits and taste”

To sum up, there is great prospective that dehydrated vegetables can be used as effectively in food products that perform similar functions of conventional products.

Key Producers of Dehydrated Vegetables

Some of the major companies operating in the dehydrated vegetables market space are Olam International, Naturex SA, Symrise AG, Mercer Foods, LLC, BC Foods, Inc., Harmony Foods, Inc., Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd, Real Dehydrates Pvt Ltd, Green Rootz, Sliva International, Inc., Van Drunen Farms, Kissan Foods, Rosun Group, Mevive International Food Ingredient, and Catz International B.V. The companies in dehydrated vegetables market are focusing on expanding their market presence by establishing new processing facilities to leverage its strength.