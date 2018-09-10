Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Flexible Printed Circuit Board.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market are Fujikura Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TTM Technologies, Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (MFLEX), Career Technology (Mfg.) Co. Ltd., Flexcom Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., NOK Corporation. and ICHIA Technologies Inc.

Flexible printed circuit board are one of the widely used printed circuit board. FPCB’s are highly efficient as they have interconnectivity solutions that are widely used in electronic devices having complex circuitry. Flexible printed circuit board consist of a metallic layer of traces bonded to dielectric layer. They are originally designed as a replacement for traditional wire harnesses. They offers multiple advantages such as reduce production cost, solve packaging problems, reduce weight and space, dynamic flexing and helps to improve aesthetics. Furthermore, Flexible printed circuit board can be classified in various types such as Single sided circuit, double sided circuit, Multi-layer circuit and others

The benefits offered by flexible printed circuit board such as reduction of size, weight and cost, design freedom and flexibility is driving the growth of flexible printed circuit board market. Also, use of FPCB reduces the number of interconnects that makes FPCB type the obvious choice of PCB for consumer electronics manufacturers. In addition, growing demand of consumer electronics for entertainment, communications and home-office activities and rapid growth in IoT devices across the world are likely to boost the flexible printed circuit board market. Also, increased demand for wearable electronics is facilitating growth in this region. Rising the awareness regarding the benefits of flexible printed circuit in comparison with rigid PCB is also the enhance growth of market. Going forward, growing demand for automated robots and rising the demand for flexible printed circuit board in automotive, semiconductor, aerospace and electronics industry is expected to create huge opportunities for the leading players in this marker over the upcoming years. Moreover, the rising the use of flex circuit in the electronics wearable devices will be the important trend in flexible printed circuit board market.

Asia Pacific region dominates the global flexible printed circuit board market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its foothold throughout the forecast period. The factors facilitating growth in this region includes increasing usage of consumer electronic products such as smart phone , T.V and several others products, also increase adoption of wearable electronic products is driving growth in this region. Also, growth in various end- use industries such as Aerospace & Defense, IT & Communication, Automotive, healthcare and several others are facilitating growth in the flexible printed circuit board market.

Segment Covered

The report on global flexible printed circuit board market covers segments such as, type and end user. On the basis of type the global flexible printed circuit board market is categorized into single-sided flexible circuits, double- sided flexible circuits, sculptured flexible circuits, multilayer flexible circuits and rigid-flex circuits. On the basis of end user the global flexible printed circuit board market is categorized into consumer electronics and wearables, automotive electronics, telecommunications, defense ans aerospace, healthcare, military and lighting.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global flexible printed circuit board market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of flexible printed circuit board market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the flexible printed circuit board market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the flexible printed circuit board market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

