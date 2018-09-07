Mobile Payment Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth,

Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026The mobile payment technologies markethas been segmented based ontype, purchase type, and end-use application. By type, the market is segmented into proximity payment and remote payment. The market for proximity payment technology is further cross-segmented into near field communication (NFC) and QR code payments. The remote payment technology market is segmented into SMS-based, USSD/STK, direct operator billing (credit/debit cards), and digital wallets.

On the basis of purchase type, the mobile payment technologies market is segmented into money transfers & payments, travel & ticketing, airtime transfers & top-ups, merchandise & coupons, and others. Further, the end-use application segmentation includes hospitality and tourism, BFSI, media and entertainment, retail, health care, IT and telecommunication, education and others.Geographically, the report classifies the global mobile payment technologies marketinto North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global trends have also been added in the mobile payment technologies study. Additionally, the report also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis, and market positioning of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2016– 2026(%), segment revenue contribution, 2016 – 2026 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares market attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Secondary research sources typically include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, vendors whitepapers, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.