Finger Pulse Oximeter SM-1100S Review

Sports enthusiasts and athletes have extreme passion for several kinds of sports and exercises that are one hundred percent good for their health. To engage in different kinds of sports and exercises everyday does not only provide a person with enjoyable and excellent sports experiences. But also, such action can help a person to stay healthy and free from several kinds of diseases forever. To make sure that these activities will really enhance the good health of athletes and other sport enthusiasts, a pulse oximeter must be available always in their wrists or hands. A pulse oximeter is a special device that can help the sports enthusiasts to monitor the progress of oxygen saturation in the bodies while exercising or playing. This device can also help them to monitor their pulse rate while enjoying their favorite sports activities and exercises. And one of the best examples of this product in the market nowadays is the all new Finger Pulse Oximeter SM-1100S by Santamedical.

Who could buy this Product?

The Finger Pulse Oximeter SM-1100S of Santamedical is highly recommended to those individuals who want to live a healthier lifestyle in this world nowadays with the use of several kinds of sports and exercises. This device can be purchased by athletes and other individuals who have extreme passion for sports and outdoor activities. This product is not allotted for medical purposes. In other words, physicians can never use it in their profession.

Product Description

The all new Finger Pulse Oximeter SM-1100S is one of the best brands of oximeter for the athletes and sports lovers who are interested to monitor the oxygen saturation in their bodies as the time passes by. This product can help its users to become more efficient in maximizing the health benefits that different kinds of sports and exercises that each of them can perform in their daily living. It is because this product is equipped with a reliable sensor that can detect the pulse rate of its user from time to time while exercising or enjoying several kinds of sports. It includes a carry case and a neck or wrist cord in its full package. And the consumers will never be disappointed with its performance since its maximum power supply can help it to function smoothly for almost thirty hours continuously.

Product Features

Finger Pulse Oximeter SM-1100S possesses the following features that are in hundred percent reliable when it comes to the process of determining the oxygen saturation and pulse rate of a person while performing several types of exercises or while playing a certain type of sport:

• Two AAA Batteries – this feature serves as the main source of power of the product. It helps the oximeter to function smoothly and continuously for almost thirty hours without suffering from power interruptions. These batteries also help the product to become more efficient and reliable when it comes to power consumption.

• Digital OLED Display – Finger Pulse Oximeter SM-1100S comes with a very reliable digital OLED screen where all of the elements and available characters are very easy to read. This digital screen serves as one of the best features of this oximeter. And in its display, the consumers will be able to see the current pulse rate of their bodies while playing or exercising.

• Carry Case – this feature helps the consumers of the product that was stated to carry it and secure it more effectively while in outdoor places. It can be used also as a primary storage for the product while not in use.

• Neck/Wrist Cord – this feature is something which can be used by the consumers of the oximeter to wear it properly while enjoying their favorite outdoor activities and sports.

Customer Reviews and Scores

Finger Pulse Oximeter SM-1100S is a remarkable oximeter in the market nowadays. It can be purchased in Amazon at a very affordable price. Most of its users gave positive feedbacks to its performance. It can provide a person with accurate set of information about the current oxygen saturation and pulse rate in the body of its wearer. Although it is not recommended for healthcare providers, some nurses still prefer to use it in their profession because of the wonderful performance that it has as a pulse oximeter. Right now, the current score of the product is 4.8 stars out of 5 which is already a sign that it really satisfies the needs of its users.

https://www.amazon.com/Santamedical-Generation-Fingertip-Saturation-batteries/dp/B000ORVXPA