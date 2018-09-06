Increasing awareness about pesticides among people drives the Global Artificial Grass Turf Market

Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview

The Artificial Grass Turf Market covers various sorts of merchandise being used in the decorative lands and turf farms to shield them, by controlling the populace of organisms taken into consideration of dangerous or the ones that could damage or adversely affect their health. Primarily based on kind, the turf and Artificial grass protection marketplace is segmented into the turf and decorative.

Insecticides constitute the most important proportion of the Artificial Grass Turf Market, with Biostimulants accounting for a comparatively minute proportion. No matter the fact that biostimulants have substantially lower marketplace share, more adoption of biostimulants for agricultural practices doubtlessly can improve its usage significantly.

The Global Artificial Grass Turf Market place has been estimated at USD xx million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD xx million by 2023, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints:

The global Artificial Grass Turf Market is particularly driven by the growth in worldwide golfing guides, developing demand for the adoption of turf grass, growing consumer expenditure, and growing in recognition among public closer to great and protect health. Similarly, authority’s guidelines and customer sentiments are playing an essential function in driving the market.

However, many nations came up with stringent legal guidelines related to curtailing pesticide use for assuaging environmental damage and growing purchaser cognizance about pesticide consumption are predicted to be instrumental in slowing down the demand of the market.

Geographic Segmentation:

Geographically, North America market for Artificial Grass Turf Market is segmented into U.S and Canada. North America dominates the global quantity of insecticides utilized in maintaining Turf & Artificial Grasses, given the predominance of golfing courses and gardens in those regions. USA is the most important, in addition to the fastest developing market for insecticides in Canada.

Key Players:

The leading players of the Artificial Grass Turf market include Ten Cate Grass, FieldTurf, CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, Mondo S.p.A., ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Beaulieu International Group, Syngenta International AG and Valent Bio-sciences Corp.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

