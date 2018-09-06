Growing Demand from Industrial Applications to Fuel India Desalination Plant Market till 2023, TechSci Research Report

According to TechSci Research report “India Desalination Plant Market Research Report By End Use Sector, By Technology, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, desalination plant market in the country is forecast to reach $ 1.38 billion by 2023. On account of growing government emphasis on economic development and rising contribution of the manufacturing sector in GDP, freshwater demand for industrial applications is expected to drive India desalination plant market over the coming years. The government, as well as industry players, are gradually shifting their focus towards, which can offer a sustainable and economical alternative to conventional water treatment technologies in the country.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd., Thermax India Ltd., Ion Exchange India Ltd., Doshion Veolia Water Solutions, and IDE Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in India desalination plant market. Desalination technology adoption is largely concentrated in the southern and western states of the country. Owing to poor potable water availability and high water demand for industrial applications, these regions are anticipated to maintain their market dominance during the forecast period. In the membrane desalination technology, reverse osmosis accounts for the largest market share, on account of its ability to improve water flow rate as well as quality of water.

“Technological advancements, increasing urbanization, strict environment norms, and private and international financing would aid India desalination plant market during the forecast period. In 2017, NIOT (National Institute of Ocean Technology) announced plans to build the first offshore desalination plant about 40 km from Chennai coast, having a capacity of 0.01 million cubic meter per day. Such projects are expected to positively influence the desalination plant market in the country over the course of next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

