Growing Demand for Yeast Ingredient in the Processed Food Industry is projected to propel market growth for Global Yeast Ingredients Market

In the year 2018, Global Yeast Ingredients Market was valued at USD 1975.54 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 2875.94 Million at pace of 7.8% CAGR.

Yeast is scientifically known as chemoorganotrophs, as they utilize organic compounds source energy and it does not require sunlight for the growth or survival. Yeast are the food ingredients which are used in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and chemical industry. They are used in various applications like winemaking, baking, and animal feed. Yeasts are used to improve the flavor and taste of the processed food. These yeasts contains high nutrient content which are used in different processed foods like baked food, canned food, sauces, dairy products, and snacks.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Yeast Ingredients market is driven due to factors like increasing production and consumption of baked products across the globe, rising demand for alcoholic beverages globally, rising focus by manufacturers to improve the quality of animal feed. In addition, gaining popularity for yeast ingredients in pharmaceutical, and food industry, increasing disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization is expected to drive the market growth. However, limited availability of raw materials and lack of awareness in the developing countries are expected to hinder the growth rate for Yeast Ingredients Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Yeast Ingredients market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. Europe holds the largest market share in the Global Yeast Ingredients Market followed by North America region. Asia-Pacific region like China and India are the fast growing regions due to increasing production and consumption of processed foods and rising demand for yeasts in the food industry is expected to witness high growth rate for Yeast Ingredients Market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Yeast Ingredients market are Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Lesaffre, Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, Associated British Food Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Synergy Flavors, Beldem S.A., and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

