Govt of Maharashtra Supports Mumbai World Tea Coffee Expo 2018 for its Efforts to Promote these Vital Sectors in Maharashtra

6th WTCE to be held from 29th Nov – 1st Dec 2018 at new venue namely Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai. State Government of Maharashtra acknowledges WTCE’s endeavour to make Mumbai the hub of trade for Tea, Coffee & Allied sectors.

Mumbai, India, September 6, 2018 — Being held every year at Mumbai, the 2018 edition of World Tea Coffee Expo has received support from the Government of Maharashtra recognising its role is establishing Mumbai & Maharashtra as the pivotal destination for players in the Tea, Coffee & Allied industries to congregate and do business. Thanks to WTCE, Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra and the financial capital of India, has become the favoured location for national and international stakeholders to explore business and enhance trade opportunities. Country pavilions from Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka and many others shall be a major feature at this expo.

The 6th edition of World Tea Coffee Expo, India’s only international trade fair focussed on the Tea, Coffee and allied sectors shall be held at a new venue namely Nehru Centre Worli Mumbai and shall be spread over 2 floors. With 90+ exhibitors from 8 countries including government pavilions and 4000+ trade visitors, WTCE 2018 shall be held from Thursday 29th Nov to Saturday 1st Dec 2018 and marks South Asia’s largest dedicated annual gathering of the Tea, Coffee and related segments. The Expo offers huge potential for appointing Distributors, Bulk orders, joint ventures, franchising, networking, knowledge-sharing, meeting government officials, marketing alliances, and overall branding.

WTCE showcases latest innovative products, machineries, packaging, technologies, vending solutions, flavours, sugar, stevia, flavours, Retail Chains, certifications, Premixes, government boards etc.

IN 2017, WTCE had showcased products/technologies from over 70 exhibitors with Govt Pavilions from India, Sri Lanka and Nepal attracting 3700+ visitors. The 3-day trade fair at Mumbai had witnessed some major networking among business community in the form of bulk deals, joint ventures and alliances, franchise enquiries, appointment of agents and generation of versatile business leads.

WTCE is visited by buyers from a host of countries including USA, EU, UAE, UK, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, China, Nepal, Iran, Russia etc alongwith with India.

Thanks to the proliferation of café culture phenomenon, market is growing rapidly with the entry of many local and regional players offering specific products for multiple end-users. With anticipated attendance from more than 4000 serious buyers from across the globe, companies participating at WTCE can substantiate their foothold in the market or enter newer markets. Since its launch in 2013, the expo has brought global industry players closer, enabled mega deals in addition to being the ideal launch pad for new products in the Indian markets especially for SMEs who don’t have large budgets who aspire for national / international expansion.

Apart from representatives from the Hot Beverages Sector, the expo also attracts some major stakeholders from related sectors including Hoteliers and Institutional Caterers, Restaurateurs / Cafe owners / Resorts/ Caterers, Airlines representatives, Importers & Exporters, Hotel Suppliers Dealers, Mass Grocers, Supermarkets & Malls, Purchase Managers of large offices &retail chains, Packaging professionals, Dieticians / Nutritionists / Food Professionals, Chefs and cooking experts, Tea & Coffee Aficionados etc.

The Conference and Workshops impart deeper understanding of and appreciation for the trade especially the challenges of expanding online. For further information please log onto www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com or call on +912228625132 or email to info@worldteacoffeeexpo.com

