Global Aircraft flight control system Market Research 2017 Global Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global Aircraft flight control system Market”. Global Aircraft flight control system Market to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2025.
Global Aircraft flight control system Market valued approximately USD 10.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which give growth to the Aircraft flight control system market are increasing aircraft orders as a result of the rise in air passenger traffic across the globe. The growth in passenger traffic is resulting in increased flight hours of aircraft, which is leading to an increase in aircraft demand. Up gradation of old AFCS systems is a key factor driving the demand for aircraft flight control systems from the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) companies.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Cock pit controls
Primary FCC
Secondary FCC
Actuators
Standby attitude
Air data reference unit
By Type:
Commercial fixed wing
Military fixed
Military UAV
Rotary wing
By Technology:
Fly by wire
Power by wire
Hydro mechanical system
Digital fly by wire
By End user:
Line fit
Retro fit
By Platform:
Fixed wing
Rotary wing
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Honeywell international, moog, safran, Rockwell Collins, bae systems, united technologies, parker Hannifin, Saab, Woodward, general atomics. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Aircraft flight control system Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor
