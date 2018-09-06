Contact Lenses Market to reach a market size of $18 billion by 2024

According to a new report published by KBV research, the Global Contact Lenses Market size is expected to reach $18 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Soft Lenses market was the major revenue generating segment in the Global Contact Lenses Market by Product in 2017 as these lenses offers flexibility and greater comfort to the eye. The Hybrid Lenses market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2018 – 2024).
The Spherical design is expected to remain the most preferred choice in Global Contact Lenses Market Size by Design throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period. The Multifocal market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Contact Lenses Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Medical Optics, Alcon Laboratories, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss, X-Cel Specialty Contacts, Contamac, CooperVision, Eagle Optics, Essilor International, and HOYA CORPORATION.
Global Contact Lenses Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Soft lens
RPG lens
Hybrid lens
By Design
Spherical
Toric
Multifocal
Others
By Application
Corrective
Therapeutic
Cosmetic
Prosthetic
Lifestyle-oriented
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
