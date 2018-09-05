Harbinger Systems to exhibit their software services for HR Tech products at the HR Tech Conference and Exposition 2018

Harbinger Systems, a global enterprise providing software technology services, will be exhibiting at HR Tech Conference and Exposition 2018, booth #137 to be held from September 11th -14th , 2018 in The Venetian, Las Vegas.

PUNE, INDIA; REDMOND, WA, USA, September 4, 2018

HR Tech Conference and Exposition is one of the biggest HR Tech events worldwide. The conference, an enriching platform for understanding the worldwide developments of the HR industry, attracts global HR professionals and IT experts. HR Tech industry is now adopting new technologies and implementing them, helping HR professionals efficiently manage the workforce.

Most of the HR functions heavily depend on human intelligence for critical workflows, such as candidate matching, scheduling interviews, employee engagement, and so on. Working on all these tasks simultaneously leads to delay of deliverables, and reprioritizing many tasks. This could result in crucial issues taking a back seat. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Conversational Interfaces, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Pattern Recognition, Machine Learning (ML), and Data Visualization will look to reduce these woes. Modern HR apps with these AI tools will not only improve efficiency, remove bias but also improve the turnaround time, leaving HR reps to prioritize their efforts towards more complex tasks.

Harbinger Systems, has a broad experience in providing Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, from Recruit to Retire. Over a span of two decades, Harbinger has helped leading HCM product companies in their digital transformation journey. Our enterprise product engineering capabilities coupled with employee centric product design experience, has helped several leading HCM companies build award winning next-gen solutions to empower talent and achieve successful business results.

Harbinger is looking forward to meeting you at the expo to learn more about your experience in delivering next-generation HR Tech solutions. You are invited to visit Harbinger at booth #137.

About Harbinger Systems

Harbinger Systems is a global company providing software technology services for independent software vendors and enterprises, with a specialization in product engineering. Since 1990, Harbinger has developed a strong customer base worldwide. Harbinger Systems builds software solutions leveraging social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) technologies and IoT (Internet of Things) for domains such as human capital management (HCM), healthcare, eLearning, and publishing. International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) ranks Harbinger Systems in The Global Outsourcing 100 listing consecutively for last five years. Recently, Harbinger is recognized in 2015 Global R&D Service Providers Rating – Product Engineering Services, by leading management consulting firm Zinnov. Harbinger Systems is a part of Harbinger Group, a leading global provider of innovative software products and services to companies in over 60 countries. For more information about Harbinger Systems, visit www.harbinger-systems.com

About HR Tech Conference and Exposition 2018

Home to world – famous HR Tech Expo, HR Tech Conference and Exposition is the industry’s leading independent event for 20+ years. It is a place to network with the industry leaders, see what’s new in the marketplace and gain knowledge about the leading-age solutions for HR needs.

